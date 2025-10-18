5 achievements Max Verstappen unlocks if he wins the 2025 F1 championship

If there's one driver who has momentum on his side in this championship, it's Max Verstappen. The Dutch driver has just won the sprint that saw complete implosion from the McLaren pair as Oscar Piastri crashed into Lando Norris and caused a double DNF.

As it stands at the moment, Max Verstappen is 55 points behind Oscar Piastri with 6 races and 2 sprints left. The chances of the Dutch driver winning the championship are increasing with every session. Whether he wins or not is still up in the air.

However, if he does accomplish what was essentially unthinkable at one point, he would be unlocking some impressive achievements. What are they? Let's take a look.

#1 Overcoming the biggest-ever points deficit to win the title (Max Verstappen: 104 points)

Well, the record is already held by Max Verstappen when he overcame a 46-point deficit to beat Charles Leclerc in 2022, but if he wins in 2025, he would be overcoming a 104-point deficit to Oscar.

The Dutch driver had such a massive deficit after the race in Zandvoort that it does come as a surprise that he has essentially slashed almost half of it already.

#2 Second driver since Michael Schumacher to become a 5x F1 champion

Max Verstappen is currently on a 4-year title-winning streak. If he does, however, end up clinching the title in 2025, it would make him just the second driver since Michael Schumacher to win 5 titles on the bounce.

Up until now, Sebastian Vettel had a 4-year run, and so did Lewis Hamilton, but other than Schumacher, no one was able to win 5 in a row. The German did so from 2000 to 2004, and the Dutch driver could emulate that if he wins this year.

#3 Most driver championships when the constructor fails to clinch the title

This one is slightly unique. Max Verstappen is a 4x F1 champion, but out of these four titles, only twice was his team also able to clinch the championship. At this moment, the Dutch driver shares the record with Nelson Piquet, who also had two titles where the team didn't clinch the championship.

This season, McLaren is already the constructors' champion, and if Verstappen wins it again, this would be the third time he's done so in his career.

#4 First driver to win 5 world titles before he's 30 years of age

If Verstappen does win the title this year, it would make him the youngest 5x F1 champion. The Dutch driver is only 28 years of age and will become the first driver to win 5 championships before hitting 30 years of age.

Compare that with Juan Manuel Fangio, who was in his 40s, and Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton, who were in their 30s, and you see how early he's achieved this.

#5 Driver with most titles for Red Bull (Five)

At this moment, Max Verstappen is tied with Sebastian Vettel for the most titles won by a Red Bull driver. Both of them are at 4 each. If the Dutch driver clinches his 5th this season, he would become the driver with the most titles for the Austrian brand and leapfrog the German.

