F1 2018: 5 best moments of Lewis Hamilton's career

Hamilton has a fantastic career that spans over a decade. But which are the top 5 moments of his F1 career?

Hamilton's after winning his first world championship - Brazilian Grand Prix 2008

Multiple World Champion, a racing superstar and, an inspiring hero in the realm of Motor-racing, when you embrace Lewis Hamilton's majestic career, you emery yourself with some awe-inspiring feats in F1.

In the current context of Formula One, Lewis Hamilton is more than a four-time World Champion or someone with a sensational record of 64 Grand Prix wins. He's a saga of greatness and a parable narrating the success of will.

Having raced in the pinnacle in the world of motor-racing since 2007, when he was a low-key figure to reaching ecstatic peaks that few others have dared to conquer, what have been some outstanding moments in the career of Lewis Hamilton?

#5 - 2007 Canadian Grand Prix: Claiming the top step of the podium for the first time

Hamilton celebrating his maiden win, Canadian Grand Prix 2007

In all honesty, few drivers have been able to master the indomitable challenge of conquering the Circut Gilles Villeneuve as well as Lewis Hamilton, a six-time winner at Montreal, Canada.

But in what was the maiden race of his career at Canada, in 2007, Lewis Hamilton occupied the top step of the podium, winning a gritty battle ahead of Nick Heidfeld and Alexander Wurz.

Having also clinched a dominant pole, one of the many in his sensational career, Lewis Hamilton led the 2007 Candian Grand Prix from the challenge of Fernando Alonso, also in a McLaren-Mercedes.

He would demonstrate his superior defending abilities early on, as he prevented the Spaniard to pass him on Turn One, after which he'd maintain some serious pace to rejoin the race post pitting on Lap 22.

Starting his Montreal challenge again from third, Hamilton, who'd be consistent in race pace, would see no dearth in action, witnessing a mechanical DNF of Coulthard, a messy action further down the grid between Massa, Sato and, Fisichella and, a very stormy Alexander Wurz, in his Williams-Toyota, who passed both Alonso and Raikkonen to give the eventual race-winner a challenge.

Through a better demonstration of control and exhibiting brave defending, Hamilton would not only win by a safe margin of 4 seconds (ahead of Heidfeld) but also become the first black driver to ever win a Formula 1 race.