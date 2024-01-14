5 biggest sponsorship deals on the 2024 F1 grid

F1 is one of the most lucrative sports in the world, with some of the biggest companies involved in it commercially.

Companies like Google, Rolex and Salesforce are involved with the sport in their attempt to get more brand awareness. Several other big brands from the fields of technology, entertainment and others sponsor teams on the grid.

Below is the list of the five biggest sponsorships on the 2024 grid:

#1 Red Bull F1- Oracle

The Austrian team have been the dominant force since the beginning of new regulations in the 2022 season, which coincided with Oracle joining their list of partners and becoming a title sponsor.

The brand associated itself with Red Bull by paying them around $90 million each year for five seasons. By being associated with one of the biggest names in the world of technology, the team is also reaping the rewards of the partnership with their powertrains division, using Oracle's Cloud Infrastructure.

#2 Aston Martin F1 - Aramco

The Lawrence Stroll-owned Aston Martin team welcomed Saudi Arabia-based oil company Aramco as their title sponsor in 2022. The team is also 10% by virtue of their $75 million per year deal.

The oil company has not only associated its name with the Silverstone team but also the sport itself, as they agreed a deal worth $450 million for 10 years.

#3 Mercedes- Petronas

The Malaysian oil company has been synonymous with the Mercedes F1 team since the return of the German brand to the sport in 2010. They became the title sponsors of the team and have been part of their success since then.

As per reports, Petronas signed a new deal with Mercedes in 2022 worth $70 million per year.

#4 Stake- Stake F1 team

The crypto brand became the title sponsor of the Alfa Romeo team at the beginning of the 2023 season. They went a step further by naming the team with increased investment.

Stake signed a deal worth $50 million with Sauber and might be the title sponsor of the Hinwill-based outfit till Audi takes over in 2026.

#5 ByBit- Red Bull

Despite the fall of companies in the field of cryptocurrencies, ByBit has stayed strong in its partnership with the world champions.

The deal that began in 2022 is reportedly worth around $40 million for the Austrian team.