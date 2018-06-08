F1: Max Verstappen crashes Top 5

Verstappen's unforgettable crashes. Colliding Grosjean and getting collided by Ricciardo, crashing with Ferraris and repeat of Monaco crash.

Max Verstappen is undoubtedly a future champion in making in the F1 arena. Verstappen became the youngest driver to race in a World Championship at the age of 17 years, which made the FIA raise the age limit to 18 years from 2016 season. The up and rising Dutchman has been involved in a number of crashes in his three years than any other driver’s entire F1 career.

Here are five top crashes involving Max Verstappen in Formula 1.

#5 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, 2018

Ricciardo crashes out Verstappen in Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2018

The momentum of the race was well maintained until the 40th lap when the Red Bull teammates Ricciardo and Verstappen, running 5th and 4th places respectively collided into each other, which lead to the retirement of both and cost Red Bull Racing a potential podium finish rather a win. Verstappen moved ahead of Ricciardo during a tire change pit stop. Verstappen tried to defend Ricciardo who failed to brake and ended up crashing into his teammate. The momentum being carried by Ricciardo not only pushed his teammate out of track but also his own car. This collision called in for the intervention of Safety car which bunched the drivers together for almost 7 laps as there was another accident involving Grosjean during the safety car period.

FIA officially reprimanded both the drivers for this crash at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku. This collision has a lot of similarity with the crash during 2010 Turkish GP where Red Bull’s then-teammates Webber and Vettel collided each other, forcing Vettel to retire with a tire puncture while Webber managed a 3rd place finish. Despite the similarity, team’s boss Christian Horner was totally unhappy with this 40th lap crash and stated it to be an unacceptable act. Having already informed via team radio to give room for each other, the teammates continued to bang wheels in an intense fraught race long duel which ended up in an unnecessary collision. He felt that it was the culmination of two highly paid individuals taking things into their own hands. “They are both in the doghouse and they will apologize to all of the staff before Barcelona.” proclaimed the disappointed Team Principal.

Video onboard Max and Daniel Baku Crash