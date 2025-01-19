5 drivers including IndyCar veteran and F1 prodigy managed by Fernando Alonso

F1 driver Fernando Alonso started a driver management company in 2022 named A14 Management. The Spaniard began the company with his friends and collaborators Alberto Fernandez Albilares and Albert Resclosa Coll. Since its inception, the two-time world drivers' champion's company has taken on a variety of drivers, mostly bringing them up from the world of karting, and who have now become successful racing car drivers in their own right.

5. Josep Maria "Pepe" Marti

5. Josep Maria "Pepe" Marti

The 19-year-old Spanish driver signed with Fernando Alonso in September of 2022. Marti has most recently seen success in Formula 2 and Formula 3, driving in both competitions for Campos Racing. In 2023, Marti finished his second season of F3 in 5th place after he scored three wins, along with four podium finishes, and qualified for pole four times as well. The following year, Pepe made his debut in F2, scoring a 14th-place finish in the standings after a single win in the Abu Dhabi Sprint race. He has also had four podium finishes, completing his first season with 62 points.

4. Nikola Tsolov

The Bulgarian joined Fernando Alonso shortly before he was signed on by the Alpine Academy in March of 2022. Tsolov has spent the last two years driving for the ART Grand Prix team in Formula 3. His first year with the team ended with the 18-year-old driver finishing 22nd in the drivers' standings, with a highest race finish of 7th place in Belgium. However, in 2024, there was definite improvement, with the young driver scoring three wins at Austria, Hungary, and Monaco, along with a pole position qualifying at Monaco. Tsolov finished his 2024 season with the ART team 11th in the standings.

3. Maximilian Günther

The German driver, who has seen success in Formula E, brought Fernando Alonso on as his manager with A14 Management in December 2022. Since partnering with the management company, Günther joined Maserati MSG Racing, driving in the electric car racing competition for 2023 and 2024, scoring finishes in the standings of 7th and 8th respectively. He scored a single win in both seasons, however, he secured four podiums in 2023, two more than in 2024, along with two pole positions.

2. Will Power

Two-time IndyCar Champion, Will Power, is Fernando Alonso and A14 Management's most recent signing with the news being announced earlier this week. The Indianapolis 500 winner joins Alonso with a strong resumé, having scored 42 wins in the IndyCar series, along with 99 podiums and 64 poles. Power won his dual championships in 2014 and 2022, driving for the Penske team, and has also scored four runner-up finishes in the championship during his time with them. The Australian driver's 2024 season ended with three wins and seven podiums, earning the 43-year-old a fourth-place finish in the standings.

1. Gabriel Bortoleto

The Brazilian 2023 F3 championship winner joined A14 in September of 2022. As of 2025, he has become the first driver managed by Fernando Alonso to make it to the F1 grid with the announcement that Gabriel Bortoleto will be joining the Sauber team this year, driving alongside veteran Nico Hulkenberg. His move to F1 comes immediately following his Formula 2 championship victory in 2024 when he won two races.

