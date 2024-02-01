5 drivers who could replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton leaving Mercedes and joining Ferrari has opened up the driver market in a manner not many would have expected. The Brit, who was part of the German squad since 2013, has performed brilliantly as well as reaped the benefits of some of the best cars ever in the sport.

Hamilton's stature has grown over the years but at the same time, the stature of the team has grown with him. This is precisely why when the ace driver announces to the world that he would be leaving Mercedes, the line outside Toto Wolff's house asking for an opportunity will be long and distinguished.

With the silly season not even kicking off properly there are quite a few drivers who would be eying that seat. But who could replace Hamilton at Mercedes from the 2025 season onwards? Let's take a look.

Lewis Hamilton's potential replacements at Mercedes

#1 Carlos Sainz

Is a straight swap possible between Ferrari and Mercedes that leads to the Spaniard taking over Lewis Hamilton's seat? The performance levels from Carlos Sainz have certainly been impressive and they do not harm his prospects.

There is, however, a concern that comes from the fact that the Spaniard will be looking at a long-term contract. At this stage, a long-term contract might not be something that Mercedes would be too comfortable with, especially with a prospect like Kimi Antonelli making his F2 debut already this season.

Sainz should be one of the frontrunners for the seat but does he get one? It remains to be seen.

#2 Esteban Ocon

Esteban Ocon is apparently still managed by Mercedes in some capacity and those links are still there. This does come as a surprise as the French driver has been a part of Alpine since 2020. Mercedes knows what it's getting from Ocon.

The driver has had his ups and downs but will be a reliable hand behind the wheel. There was, however, a reason he wasn't picked in the first place in 2019 and 2020, would Toto Wolff want him to replace Lewis Hamilton now?

A win and a few podiums certainly show that Ocon can be an asset and would certainly be in consideration for Hamilton's seat.

#3 Alex Albon

Someone who has impressed everyone over the last couple of years is Alex Albon. The driver has shown what he can do when the team listens to him and allows him to express himself.

Having said that, for Albon, a major setback was how he did somewhat crumble under the pressure at Red Bull in 2020. That does sound alarm bells and is just not a good look if you're trying to establish yourself in F1.

To add to this, one thing that could be a bone of contention here as well is Albon not being a willing candidate to sign a single-year deal.

The Kimi Antonelli factor is huge here and if Mercedes looks at him as the team's future, a long-term contract for anybody else might be a bridge too far.

#4 Nico Hulkenberg

A German driver who has proved himself time and again but never got the opportunity in the big leagues. A German team that needs a driver who might be a short-term fix before the young prodigy Kimi Antonelli is ready. That might seem like a perfect match, isn't it?

Nico Hulkenberg has always been the one who nearly got a seat at the big table far too many times but just couldn't make the final cut. He would be a popular choice for the fans as well as it would be a feel-good moment in the sport.

But would Mercedes pick an aging driver to replace Lewis Hamilton? That's the big question.

#5 Sebastian Vettel

This could go either way. Sebastian Vettel might be more than happy to join Mercedes, a German brand potent enough to run at the front.

At the same time though, Sebastian Vettel might demand that Mercedes might not be willing to give a long-term term contract.

When Lewis Hamilton's departure was announced, the first name that came to mind for many fans was Vettel. Would he, however, be willing to do the deed again?

Would Mercedes and Toto Wolff take the leap of faith? Some very important questions with no answers in sight.