The 2021 F1 season beheld an intense battle for the drivers' championship between reigning champion Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen. The battle culminated on the final lap of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, with Hamilton being pipped by Verstappen to secure his first title. Dominating the sport all season long, it is undeniable that absolutely no driver stood a chance against the two title contenders.

New technical and financial limitations coming in next year, however, are expected to level the playing field. This will likely result in battles getting tighter than ever and multiple contenders fighting for the title.

The Hamilton-Verstappen battle will undeniably go down as one of the most thrilling in the sport's history. One cannot, however, ignore the battles played out in midfield for positions in the constructors' championship.

The close battles between Ferrari and McLaren for P3, and between Alpine and Alpha Tauri for P5, kept fans looking forward to exhilarating racing throughout the season. Given the expected equity within the cars next year, these drivers are expected to put up a strong fight for the title.

Here are the 5 drivers who could be title contenders in F1 2022

#1 Max Verstappen

After an impressive season, to say the least, Max Verstappen reminded his team Red Bull of the sweet taste of victory. He became the first Dutch driver to win an F1 championship, while taking his team closer to the constructors' championship title this year. He has established his stake in the annals of the sport by beating Lewis Hamilton, who has gone rather unchallenged the last few years.

Verstappen has no intention of losing his position as champion and plans to give it his all in 2022 to defend his title. The momentum and confidence the 24-year-old has kicked off will play a massive role in his ability to achieve consecutive championship victories.

#2 Lewis Hamilton

In 2020, Lewis Hamilton matched Michael Schumacher's historic seventh championship winning record and with his brilliant form, he seemed set to take his eighth. The championship lead switched hands throughout the season, but since the Brazilian Grand Prix, Hamilton dominated the sport with three consecutive race wins. Having led almost the entire Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, he devastatingly lost to Verstappen on the last lap.

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff fears the Briton may choose to walk away from F1 after the Abu Dhabi final lap incident that cost him his eighth championship victory. Until that is confirmed, Lewis Hamilton is likely to return next season, more determined than ever, to win the title he believes he deserves.

