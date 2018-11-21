×
5 Early Predictions for the Abu Dhabi GP

George Howson
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
139   //    21 Nov 2018, 01:10 IST

The Final round of the F1 season gets underway this weekend
The Final round of the F1 season gets underway this weekend

Formula 1 returns for the final time in 2018 as the circus travels to the Yas Marina Circuit for the 10th running of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. With both championships already wrapped up after Brazil, you'd be forgiven for thinking this one is a bit of a dead rubber, but there's plenty to be decided up and down the grid.

There are some close battles in the driver's standings to be wrapped up and placings in the all-important constructor's championship still to be decided. With the top 3 teams being seemingly closer than at any point this season, we should have a very competitive battle for the victory on Sunday as well.

#1 Ricciardo with a Farewell RBR Win

Daniel Ricciardo has had a desperately unlucky run of late, not least in Mexico
Daniel Ricciardo has had a desperately unlucky run of late, not least in Mexico

After Daniel Ricciardo won the Monaco Grand Prix in fantastic style - despite his MGU-K failure - we all thought that there was a 3-way battle for this year's driver's championship between Lewis Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel and the Honey Badger.

However, since then, the Aussie hasn't stood on the podium in what has been a rotten run of bad luck, but I believe he could have an upturn in fortunes this weekend.

Ricciardo had a great race in Brazil and would've stood on the podium had it not been for some excellent defending by Kimi Raikkonen. The Renault-powered Red Bull will struggle on Yas Marina's two long back-straights, but the tight and twisty sectors one and three will favour the RBR's chassis, which is generally accepted to be the best of the grid.

Ricciardo has been with the Red Bull programme since 2009 and been a part of their senior team since he burst onto the F1 scene in 2014. With a confirmed move to Renault for next season, this could be Ricciardo's last chance for a win until 2020, we'll miss his beaming smile on the podium.

