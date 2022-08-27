5 F1 drivers who became famous with Sauber

Sauber, or the current Alfa Romeo team, has been a prolific part of F1 history. It first entered the sport in 1993 and since then has managed to carve out a noticeable path for itself. Founded by Peter Sauber in the 1970s, the team would camouflage itself under several names in the coming years of F1.

Notably, Sauber has had partnerships with the likes of BMW, Red Bull, and even Mercedes in some form or the other. Though the team currently functions under the Alfa Romeo brand, it still retains its original company name, functioning as partners with the team until the recently announced split.

Over the years, the team has had several big names join it for a certain period. The list will also be rich with several Ferrari driver names, as the Italian constructor acted as the team's engine supplier as well as parent company.

#5 Sebastian Vettel's F1 debut with Sauber

Surprised? But it's actually true. Sebastian Vettel had indeed driven for Sauber in F1 before shifting to Red Bull-owned Toro Rosso. The German had a very short spell with the team where he acted as their reserve and test driver and filled in for the injured Robert Kubica, who faced an unfortunate crash during the 2007 F1 Canadian GP.

tia is crying forever @vettelton16 who’s gonna tell 2007 bmw sauber sebastian vettel that in 15 years time, he’d have 4 world championships and would be given the opportunity to drive nigel mansell’s red 5 on his 35th birthday? i am so proud of him. so proud. who’s gonna tell 2007 bmw sauber sebastian vettel that in 15 years time, he’d have 4 world championships and would be given the opportunity to drive nigel mansell’s red 5 on his 35th birthday? i am so proud of him. so proud. https://t.co/y7hcmF4rMp

Vettel drove during the 2007 F1 US GP and somehow finished in eighth place only in his first F1 race. While he would later move on to Toro Rosso, he does get recognized for his first race with the Swiss outfit.

#4 How Charles Leclerc got his Ferrari seat

Charles Leclerc's debut in 2018 with Sauber F1 was one for the books. Such was the Monegasque's driving caliber that he was instantly noticed by Ferrari. The Italian F1 giants hawk-eyed his progress throughout the year, awarding him with a race seat the very next season. Leclerc's debut is widely touted as one of the finest to have ever happened.

anya🍒 @leclercscherie remember when charles leclerc scored his first points in F1 at baku, coming P6 in a sauber, a backmarker, in his 4th race in F1. remember when charles leclerc scored his first points in F1 at baku, coming P6 in a sauber, a backmarker, in his 4th race in F1. https://t.co/9i12TOs0zc

Though Leclerc wasn't provided with the most impressive machinery, he still consistently dragged the car to higher positions. The 24-year-old would breeze past F1 greats and muscle his way through an extremely competitive field to land himself a shocking points finish.

#3 Sergio Perez's great stint

The Mexican 'Minister of Defense' is actually a product of the Ferrari driver academy. He was a great catch for Sauber, who were more than happy to welcome him. They even announced a partnership with Sergio Perez's sponsor Telmex. Thankfully, however, the Mexican was also fairly talented, finishing seventh in his very first race.

🌟💚Checotivation💚🌟 NEVER GIVE UP | fan account @checotivation



The world witnessed the brilliance of a young 22-year old named Sergio Pérez.



Wet weather masterclass. Challenged all front runners with consistent fastest laps, on all tyres, in a Sauber.



Unreal drive to make his mark in F1 with his maiden podium 🤍 ONE DECADE TODAY 🤍The world witnessed the brilliance of a young 22-year old named Sergio Pérez.Wet weather masterclass. Challenged all front runners with consistent fastest laps, on all tyres, in a Sauber.Unreal drive to make his mark in F1 with his maiden podium 🤍 ONE DECADE TODAY 🤍The world witnessed the brilliance of a young 22-year old named Sergio Pérez.Wet weather masterclass. Challenged all front runners with consistent fastest laps, on all tyres, in a Sauber.Unreal drive to make his mark in F1 with his maiden podium ✨✨ https://t.co/jSLhOhVS7e

He became the only driver in the entire field to make just one stop at a very demanding 2011 F1 Australian GP, obviously impressing onlookers. This was only the beginning, however, as Perez picked up trophies and points in his two years with the Hinwil-based team.

Come 2012, his incredible chase after Fernando Alonso during the F1 Australian GP, outstanding tire management at the F1 Italian GP, and a remarkable podium finish at the F1 Canadian GP after starting 15th prompted people to predict a move to Ferrari.

#2 Nick Heidfeld was the perfect teammate

Nick Heidfeld is best known for his remarkable stint with the Swiss outfit. Notably, he has been a part of the team during its many forms, including the independent years and the BMW-led tenures. The German racing driver has made 125 starts for the team.

His most remarkable finish comes in the form of a career-best 2nd place at the 2008 F1 Canadian GP, where his teammate Robert Kubica picked up the win. Heidfeld, however, also helped the team finish fourth in its 2001 season, becoming one of its best-known and finest drivers.

#1 Robert Kubica is Sauber's most famous face

Without a doubt, this talented Polish driver is Sauber's most well-known face. His time with the team has awarded him fame and respect, where his much-admired 2008 F1 Canadian GP victory remains iconic to this date.

Formula 1 @F1



Robert Kubica became the first Pole to win an



#CanadianGP #OnThisDay 10 YEARS AGO TODAY 🗓Robert Kubica became the first Pole to win an #F1 race 10 YEARS AGO TODAY 🗓Robert Kubica became the first Pole to win an #F1 race 🇵🇱#CanadianGP #OnThisDay https://t.co/LKBY4ZFVAR

Robert Kubica, during his time, was widely regarded as a future world champion. He made his place in the team, replacing former world champion Jacques Villeneuve. Throughout the 3 seasons he spent with Sauber, Kubica proved his worth by dragging the car to consistent points finish.

Though the driver also faced a tough time when an unfortunate crash left him injured, he surely never gave up. Later on, BMW's departure from motorsports allowed Kubica to move to Renault F1.

So, these are some of the drivers who have gained a remarkable amount of attention with the Swiss team irrespective of their time there. The team was never really up for the top-most competition at any stage of its F1 career but has produced some of the finest drivers on the grid. Who knows, with enough effort, Sauber could maybe someday be a brilliant team in the sport.

