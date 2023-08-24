5 F1 world champions that had a team named after them

Though there have been many F1 drivers who have clinched a World Championship during their racing careers, only a few of them have also gone on to build their own teams. Moreover, there are only a handful of teams that have been named after legendary world champions who dominated a season or two at their peak.

Even though most of these teams did not perform well when they raced in Formula 1, they are still etched in the history books since they were founded and led by world champions.

#1 Brabham F1 team founded by Jack Brabham

Motor Racing Developments Ltd. was an F1 team that was more commonly known as Brabham. This team was founded by three-time world champion Jack Brabham and British-Australian car designer Ron Tauranac in 1960 and participated in the sport until 1962. Brabham raced for his own team and won one of his three World Championships in 1966, while the team itself clinched two constructors' championships in 1966 and 1967.

Before he made his own team, he won his first two World Championships with Cooper in 1959 and 1960.

#2 Embassy Hill, founded by Graham Hill

Embassy Racing with Graham Hill, more commonly known as simply Embassy Hill, was an F1 team that was started by two-time world champion Graham Hill. Hill won two of his World Championships with Owen Racing and Gold Leaf Team Lotus in 1962 and 1968, respectively.

His own team debuted in the 1973 season but was quite shortlived since Hill, along with many of the senior team members and drivers, died in an unfortunate plane crash in November 1975.

#3 Fittipaldi Automotive, founded by Emerson Fittipaldi

Two-time world champion Emerson Fittipaldi and his elder brother, Wilson Fittipaldi, together founded the Fittipaldi Automotive Team, which participated in the sport from 1975 to 1982. Fittipaldi won two of his World Championships with Team Lotus and Team Texaco in 1972 and 1974, respectively. Sadly, his own team was unable to win any constructors' titles, and he was also not able to win any drivers' championships with them.

#4 Stewart Grand Prix, founded by Jackie Stewart

Sir Jackie Stewart and his son Paul Stewart, founded the Stewart Grand Prix F1 team in 1996. The team competed in only three seasons, from 1997 to 1999, before being rebranded to Jaguar Racing. The British driver won his three championships with Matra and Tyrell in 1969, 1971, and 1973.

Though Stewart Grand Prix was mostly a backmarker team, their best year was 1999, where they stood on three podiums and won one race as well.

#5 Prost Grand Prix, founded by Alain Prost

Four-time world champion Alain Prost founded and managed his own team, Prost Grand Prix, from 1997 to 2001. The team was originally known as Ligier, which Prost bought and immediately changed its name. The Frenchman won three of his World Championships with McLaren in 1985, 1986, and 1989, and one with Williams in 1993.

Unfortunately, his own team was unable to perform well during its five years and was soon bankrupt.