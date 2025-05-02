5 famous people (ft. Dwayne Johnson) that Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet's daughter Lilly will share her birthday with

Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet announced that they had welcomed a girl child, named Lily, on May 2. The F1 paddock rushed to congratulate the couple on this occasion as the Dutchman gets back behind the wheel of the Red Bull at the Miami GP.

Lily was born healthy, and Penelope now has a sister to share her things with. The birth of Max Verstappen's daughter coincides with multiple other famous people, so let's take a look at five other such people born on May 2:

#1 Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson, famously known as 'The Rock', was also born on May 2, like Lily. The famous Hollywood actor and wrestler turned 53 today and has a vast presence in the entertainment industry.

Dwayne Johnson at the Moét & Chandon 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Source: Getty

He has famously worked on the Fast & Furious franchise and has been an essential figure in the comic world, also with his friend, Kevin Hart.

#2 David Beckham

The football legend, David Beckham, was also born on the same day as Max Verstappen's daughter, Lily. He turned 50 today and is known for his impressive footwork on the football field.

Beckham won an astounding six Premier League titles, 2 FA Cups, the La Liga, and many more feats in his time on the field. He retired in 2013 but often makes appearances at big events.

#3 Kyle Busch

The most famous racing driver born on May 2 is Kyle Busch. The NASCAR veteran turned 40 today, on Max Verstappen's daughter's birthday. He has achieved vast success in the stock car racing realm in the United States.

Kyle Busch at the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 250 - Source: Getty

The 40-year-old won the Cup Series championship in 2015 and 2019. Moreover, he has two Regular Season championships, won in 2018 and 2019.

Busch races for Richard Childress Racing in the American stock series and stands 16th in the standings after a subpar start to his 2025 campaign.

#2 Pat McAfee

Pat McAfee was born on May 2, 1987, and turned 38 today. He was a former NFL player and runs his sports talk show, The Pat McAfee Show.

McAfee retired in 2017 after an expansive American football career. He joined WWE in 2020 but has now limited his work in the wrestling field to commentating only.

#1 D.C Young Fly

John Richard Whitfield, aka D.C. Young Fly, is an American comedian and rapper who was born on May 2, similarly to Max Verstappen's daughter, Lily. He has been a famous face in the entertainment realm.

D.C. Young Fly at the Celebrities Attend Los Angeles Clippers v Atlanta Hawks - Source: Getty

He has been a staple in film and television spheres and last starred in Outlaw Posse.

