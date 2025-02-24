5 iconic sportsmen that Red Bull has been associated with 

Red Bull is an 'energy drinks company' if we just go by the product that it sells. There is, however, a lot more to the Austrian brand, whose co-founder, Dietrich Mateschitz, had a motto: 'We don't buy stars, we make them'. The brand has since been associated with some of the more excellent achievers in their respective fields.

When it comes to the brand that Red Bull represents, it is more often than just sporting excellence, and as a result, there has been an association with some huge names across disciplines.

It has made its name in the world of motorsport for sure but it's not only limited to that as there have been a few names that would surprise you. In this piece, we'll take a look at five iconic sportsmen associated with Red Bull.

#1 Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen was a childhood prodigy who was already turning heads when he was picked up by Red Bull in what was a back-and-forth tussle with Mercedes. The Dutch driver has been part of the Austrian brand ever since he graduated to car racing, and in an association that has stretched beyond a decade, he's become one of the biggest names in F1.

Max Verstappen is now a four-time world champion and has done so with Red Bull's team in Formula 1.

#2 Sebastian Vettel

Sebastian Vettel was one of the first big stars to emerge from Red Bull's venture into motorsports. The Austrian team had started supporting grassroots talent in motorsports and the talent benefitted massively after the former procured an F1 team on the grid.

Sebastian Vettel became one of the biggest names in F1, winning four consecutive titles in the early 2010s, and retired as one of the most successful drivers in the sport's history.

#3 Marc Marquez

When one talks about one of the biggest names in motorsports in the 2010s, the name Marc Marquez is right on top of that list. Marquez was the childhood prodigy who was picked up by the Austrian brand even before he became the phenom he's known as today.

The Spanish legend is already a six-time MotoGP world champion and is potentially challenging for a seventh in 2025.

#4 Kobe Bryant

A lesser-known fact about the man who typified the 'Mamba Mentality' was associated with Red Bull. Kobe Bryant who led the American 'Dream Team' to an Olympic gold medal was associated with the energy brand during his career as the Austrian company started to spread its wings across the pond.

#5 Jorge Martin

The story of the reigning MotoGP champion Jorge Martin is one of the lesser-known fables because if it was not for the Austrian brand, the Spaniard would have been forced to quit racing. Martin doesn't come from a wealthy background, and racing is an expensive sport.

If Jorge Martin had not won the Red Bull Rookies Cup where the winners are backed by the Austrian band, his racing career was probably over. The Spaniard won the series in 2014, and in 2025 he became the MotoGP World Champion, fulfilling his childhood dream.

