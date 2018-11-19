5 Limited edition cars named after F1 drivers

Arjun FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 43 // 19 Nov 2018, 23:41 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Formula 1 drivers are some of the world's highest paid athletes, with multi-million dollar contracts and endorsement deals. The numbers are completely mind-blowing, to say the least.

Consider this - Sebastian Vettel is believed to be on a 3-year $150 million contract with Scuderia Ferrari. And Michael Schumacher - arguably the sport's greatest of all time - was regularly ranked among the highest paid athletes by Forbes magazine during his heyday. Schumacher was paid $10 million per year just for wearing a cap with Shell logo in all of his public appearances.

Not only do Formula One drivers drive the coolest cars in the most splendid circuits around the world, they also have the most amazing of cars in their personal car collection.

So what more can a Formula driver ask for apart from earning millions, driving awesome cars and traveling all over the world doing what they love? Well, how does having a car named after you sound like?

That's exactly what some of the world's top automobile manufacturers have done to honor the legacies of the sport's greatest. It's a win-win situation for both the manufacturer and the driver - the manufacturer uses the Driver's name to drive sales and the driver not only gets a fitting tribute in the form of having a namesake car but also gets paid royalties.

In this two-part series, we take a look at 10 cars named after Formula One drivers. This slideshow features 5 such cars:

#1 Jack Brabham Torana

1967 Brabham Torana

The Holden Torana was one of Australia’s top mid-size car manufacturers during the period of 1967 to 1980. They were well-known for their performance cars because they were Australia’s first in the category.

The word 'Torana' literally means 'to fly' in native Aboriginal language.

From 1969 to 1973, Holden produced the 6-cylinder model of the car which received an upgrade to an 8-cylinder model from 1974 to 1977. Four-cylinder vehicles in Australia became quite popular in the 1960s. During this period, sport and performance cars became quite popular among the Australian public.

The first generation Holden Torana was a two/four door sedan having a 4-cylinder engine producing 56 bhp. A sports model of the car was introduced in October 1967, called the 'Brabham Torana'. It was named in honor of the 3-time Formula World Champion - Sir John Arthur Brabham - popularly known as Jack Brabham.

Sir Jack is the only driver in the history of Formula One to have won a championship while driving a car belonging to his own team. This car was similar to the existing model but with a few unique paint trims and the power boosted to 79 bhp.

Earlier this year, a Holden Brabhams Torana driven by the late Sir Jack himself sold at an auction for a whopping $365,000 AUD.

1 / 5 NEXT