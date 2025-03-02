5 most memorable moments from Netflix F1 Drive to Survive

Since the introduction of Drive to Survive in 2019, F1 has witnessed a surge in popularity. The drama and entertainment helped the sport reach a larger audience base.

Moreover, certain moments have popped up more than others and left an impression on what to expect from the series. On that note, let us take a look at the 5 most memorable instances from Netflix's F1 Drive to Survive that have left an impact on fans:

#5 Guenther Steiner's infamous one-liner

Starting with a classic one, during the 2019 British Grand Prix, then-Haas drivers Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean grazed tire walls during the opening lap. The French driver was on the inside line exiting turn five and drifted wide into the path of Magnussen.

Kevin Magnussen (L) and Guenther Steiner (R) Rich Energy Haas F1 Team Livery Unveil - Source: Getty

This urged team principal Guenther Steiner to summon its driver lineup in his office afterward. However, this didn't go well with the Danish driver, who smashed the door of Steiner's office.

The Italian then asked Magnussen's trainer about the incident, and this is where the infamous line "Did he just f*k smash my door?" originated. Despite this instance, the pair have had a good relationship since then, and Kevin Magnussen returned to racing for Haas under Steiner's leadership in 2022 for his second F1 spell.

#4 Christian Horner and Cyril Abiteboul's rift

During the 2018 F1 season, the relationship between Red Bull and Renault was left scarred. The Austrian giant decided to go with Honda engines for the 2019 season and leave their former relationship with the French manufacturer.

Christian Horner (L) and Cyril Abiteboul (R) at the F1 Grand Prix of Singapore - Practice - Source: Getty

However, in a bid to get the last laugh, Renault snubbed Daniel Ricciardo away from the Milton Keynes-based squad. Both team principals then had an interaction where Cyril Abiteboul jokingly said:

"You need a driver and an engine."

Horner replied by stating:

"Yeah, have you got any money to spend on your engine now you’ve spent it all on your driver?"

#3 Romain Grosjean's Phoenix moment

Romain Grosjean was headed out of sport after the 2020 season. In the last leg of the championship, Bahrain became the final race of his elusive F1 career.

Romain Grosjean's crash at the Bahrain Grand Prix 2020 - Source: Getty

On the opening lap, after colliding with Daniil Kvyat's front left tire, Grosjean went straight into the barrier surrounding the track, and his car split up into a burst of flame. This left the paddock stunned with what they had seen and wished for the Frenchman's survival.

28 seconds later, the 38-year-old jumped out of the car bravely, and everyone breathed a sigh of relief.

#2 Christian Horner vs Toto Wolff

Mercedes struggled with poprpoising during the first year of the ground effect era of regulations. This urged the German giant to ask for measures by the FIA to bring down the effect and level the playing field.

However, Christian Horner's Red Bull was in a better position and opposed the idea of regulating the proposal and said:

"Well, change your car! You've got a problem. Change your ****ing car!".

Wolff hit back by saying:

"Then you change your car because [Sergio Perez] has been saying that the car is f*****!.. Checo has been on the record... I have it printed out!"

#1 Lewis Hamilton vs Max Verstappen F1 title showdown

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen arrived at the final race in 2021 tied on points. The race became one of the most historic ones as the Dutchman eventually got the better of the seven-time champion after a big confusion during the final laps of the race.

Lewis Hamilton (L) and Max Verstappen (R) at the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Hamilton's camp claimed that the race was rigged by the FIA as the ruling for a safety car restart was not followed properly. This caused a big debacle, but Max Verstappen's maiden title victory remained on the board, and he has won three more championships in succession since then.

