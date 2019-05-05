5 Most Memorable Lewis Hamilton v Nico Rosberg Moments in F1

Hamilton and Rosberg had many on-track collisions.

Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton were the best of friends before their battles for the F1 driver's title drove a wedge between them. The pair came through the lower Formulae at the same time, even being teammates in karting. Rosberg debuted in Formula 1 in 2006, with Hamilton joining the following year and they would become teammates once again in 2013 at Mercedes.

Their first year together was a healthy partnership, but once the Silver Arrows became the dominant force in the sport in 2014, flare-ups became the norm. Culturally, the two are polar opposites, Hamilton from a council estate in Stevenage, while Rosberg hails from Germany but grew up in Monaco thanks to his world championship winning father, Keke Rosberg.

Since Rosberg's retirement in 2016, Sebastian Vettel v Hamilton has been the main rivalry, but for the most part, it's lacked the venom that this one had. Here's the five moments from Nico v Lewis that will live longest in our memories.

#5 - Belgium 2014 Crash

Hamilton and Rosberg first made contact as teammates in Belgium in 2014.

Rosberg qualified on pole for the 2014 Belgian Grand Prix, but had lost his advantage off the line thanks to a poor start. Nico was raring to get his P1 back from Hamilton and had a great run going up Kemmel on the second lap. Lewis didn't want to give up his position so easily, and made it as hard as he could for his teammate to get by. Hamilton moved to the inside and held his line through the Les Combes complex. Rosberg couldn't get enough grip through his tyres to overtake and clipped his rear wing on Lewis' rear-left wheel. Hamilton had a puncture and Rosberg had a damaged wing, disaster for Mercedes.

Damage to Hamilton's floor caused his retirement later in the race, while Rosberg did a good job to limit his points losses by finishing in second place. Nico was booed on the podium and likely received a stern talking to from Toto Wolff, as the Mercedes boss labelled the incident as "unacceptable" after the conclusion of the race. This was their first crash as teammates, but far from their last.

