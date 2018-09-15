Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 predictions for the 2018 Singapore Grand Prix

Dev Tyagi
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
437   //    15 Sep 2018, 20:56 IST

F1 Grand Prix of Singapore - Qualifying
F1 Grand Prix of Singapore - Qualifying

A premier event on the roster, few races are about as titillating as they are fancy as the Singapore Grand Prix, first held at the Marina Bay back in 1966.

Now, in round fifteen of the 2018 Formula 1 season, the bright lights at the Marina Bay are looking all set to experience some lightning-fast Grand Prix racing of a very high class.

Beginning from the top is Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, who, in the process of clinching his 79th career pole has caught the attention- by his usual standards- once again, at a track where it was expected that the Ferrari might dominate proceedings.

Having said that, what could be the 5 possible outcomes at the 2018 Singapore Grand Prix where, for now, it seems an out-and-out Hamilton show?

#1 Max wins

F1 Grand Prix of Singapore - Qualifying
Verstappen will reign

Gaining his second win of the season, his first since the impressive triumph at Spielberg (Austria), Verstappen will pass Hamilton eventually after the duo will grind it out for the opening 20 laps. Later on, upon seeing Lewis skidding out of the track, Max would be pursued keenly by Ferrari's Vettel.

But due to the blistering pace of the Red Bull, going fast as ever especially on a track suited to its corner speed and steady race pace will reward the perseverance of the 20-year-old in the form of another scintillating triumph. Great news for the Orange army.

