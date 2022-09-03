5 reasons why Pierre Gasly moving to Alpine F1 could change his future

For Pierre Gasly, F1 became one harsh purgatory when he failed to live up to Red Bull's standards and was demoted to AlphaTauri (Toro Rosso) in 2019. And as we all know, Formula 1 could turn into a nightmare or a blessing for drivers in seconds.

However, from what seems like eons ago, the 26-year-old has been atoning for not being able to handle the pressure.

Red Bull never gave the French driver another chance as the team shut doors on him again till 2024, confirming Sergio Perez as the best number 2. Moreover, Pierre Gasly would still stay in the shackles of the Austrian team, at least till 2023.

Helmut Marko had even announced that there's no exit clause in Pierre Gasly's contract, and he was bound to serve the team for quite some time.

F24 @Formula24hrs | NEW: Pierre Gasly is reportedly under consideration for a 2023 Alpine seat, whilst Alpha Tauri evaluate Colton Herta.



But opportunity, from what it seems like, has finally reached Pierre Gasly's doorstep. Fans are ecstatic, to say the least, after rumors of a new Alpine contract have been doing the rounds for the Frenchman.

This could be his way to direct glory in F1. Something like this has happened before with Sergio Perez himself, who currently drives for a top team.

Let's find out how and why Pierre Gasly might be promoted to a better seat in the future if he gets this Alpine contract right:

#5 Breaking from Red Bull shackles could finally give Pierre Gasly that boost

Pierre Gasly was a part of the Red Bull Driver academy. And as we all know, it is very hard to live up to the team's standards, who will give you a mere six months to prove yourself. Former academy drivers Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon were treated similarly to Pierre Gasly, if not worse.

#DutchGP Helmut Marko confirms that talks are ongoing with Alpine [regarding Gasly] and when Red Bull’s conditions are fulfilled, Red Bull will not stand in Pierre‘s way. But not all conditions are fullfilled yet. Helmut Marko confirms that talks are ongoing with Alpine [regarding Gasly] and when Red Bull’s conditions are fulfilled, Red Bull will not stand in Pierre‘s way. But not all conditions are fullfilled yet.#DutchGP

While sadly, Pierre Gasly couldn't escape the fate of driving for AlphaTauri, the other boys could. Sainz has since been an enigma fighting for the championship with Ferrari.

Albon, on the other hand, has dragged his backmarker, Williams, to points thrice this season. A change of environment helped them, and we're sure it'd help Gasly too.

#4 Alpine would be the real test of Gasly's talent

We can't judge Pierre Gasly or even Yuki Tsunoda, given their car has struggled with performances all season long. To be fair, AlphaTauri sits P8 on the constructors and was one of the underwhelming cars to have been produced this year.

Gasly and Tsunoda have performed for the team whenever possible, dragging it to a top 5 in Baku and a points finish whenever the machinery allowed them to fight.

However, Alpine sits fourth on the table and might be a championship contender in the coming years. The beautiful French car has sometimes juiced performances that have even allowed Fernando Alonso to start P2.

Though a mid-pack drive, the car is much more consistent and with Pierre Gasly at its helm, we can only imagine what would happen. But yes, the French driver will also be under more scrutiny then.

#3 All-French ensemble is set to be favorable for Gasly

Alpine F1, or the former Renault F1, is an all-French outfit. If reports are to be believed, they are set on putting two French drivers in their cars, which will only help them more with a French government keen on having two French drivers driving for Alpine.

While they already have Frenchman Esteban Ocon on the team, they will soon fulfill their desire with Pierre Gasly. With a side surrounded by his natives, Gasly will only feel all the more comfortable.

Though reports say that he doesn't get along with Ocon, the media might have just exaggerated it. If the two can work together, they look unstoppable to push the team further in the rankings.

#2 Gasly's exceptional talent will help

The AlphaTauri driver is highly appreciated for his skill and talent. Though he might've not had a competitive car for quite a few years now, the driver has only progressed over the years.

His consistent points finish in his AlphaTauri in 2021, with podium finishes and even a race win under his belt, speak for themselves.

Not forgetting that memorable win at Monza in 2020 and those two crazy podiums in Brazil 2019 & Baku 2021 🍾



#F1 Pierre Gasly's F1 points total so farNot forgetting that memorable win at Monza in 2020 and those two crazy podiums in Brazil 2019 & Baku 2021 🍾 Pierre Gasly's F1 points total so far 📊Not forgetting that memorable win at Monza in 2020 and those two crazy podiums in Brazil 2019 & Baku 2021 🍾#F1 https://t.co/moPnZA9cy4

While Pierre Gasly might not have had world championship caliber during his Red Bull days, he now looks ready for it. The driver barely ever crashes, has exceptional power to squeeze the very best out of his average car, and has only increased his skill set over the years.

And despite lacking a competitive car, his defense against a superior Lewis Hamilton in Mercedes at Imola or incredible performance at Monaco during wet conditions spoke a ton about him.

#1 This shift will put Pierre under the radar

By shifting to Alpine F1, Pierre will be competing with the likes of McLaren, Mercedes, Red Bull, and Ferrari. Safe to say, he won't even have much time to prove himself and will be expected to perform immediately. Beyond a doubt, this is a make-or-break opportunity for Gasly.

CJ @CjSonOfAnarchy Pierre Gasly to Alpine would be absolutely mint! He deserves a competitive car. Play his cards right and even Mercedes later on wouldn't be a stretch. Pierre Gasly to Alpine would be absolutely mint! He deserves a competitive car. Play his cards right and even Mercedes later on wouldn't be a stretch.

Sainz and Perez's progress in F1 is anything but proof that drivers can land in a top team despite adversities. Gasly's good performances will be immediately picked up on by the F1 giants at this stage.

So will his bad performances. A great year can guarantee him a seat at Ferrari or Mercedes, perhaps not immediately.

Honestly, we're excited to see how Gasly performs at Alpine. It is a move worth waiting for and the 26-year-old will be hawk-eyed as to how he stacks up against Ocon in the team.

