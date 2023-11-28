5 records Max Verstappen missed in the 2023 F1 season

Max Verstappen was the most dominant F1 driver in the 2023 season. The Dutchman won 19 out of 24 races, clinched his third world championship, and broke various F1 records in the process.

Since the sport has seen many great drivers, the Red Bull star couldn't manage to break a few incredible records. And here are five such achievements that Verstappen missed out on during the 2023 F1 season.

Max Verstappen did not break these five F1 records in 2023:

#1 Podium in every single race in a season

Even when Verstappen did not win a race in the 2023 F1 season, he managed to stand on the podium for the majority of the time. However, the Dutchman missed out on equaling the record of standing on every single podium in a season. This was only because he finished fifth in the Singapore GP. The race stunned the entire F1 fanbase, as there was not a single Red Bull car on the podium.

#2 Most pole positions in a season

Max Verstappen was also unable to break the record for the most pole positions bagged by a driver in a single season, despite being incredibly fast in the majority of qualifying sessions in 2023. He bagged the pole position 11 times in 2023.

With 15 poles, former Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel still holds the record. He accomplished this feat in 2011 when he won his second World Championship.

#3 Most consecutive pole positions

Max Verstappen was unable to surpass another qualifying record for the most consecutive pole positions. The late Ayrton Senna holds this specific record. In the 1989 F1 season, the renowned Brazilian driver secured eight consecutive pole positions.

The Red Bull driver could only muster five straight pole positions in 2023, from the Monaco GP to the British GP.

#4 Most number of fastest laps in a season

Max Verstappen is by far the fastest driver on the current F1 grid, but when it comes to bagging the most number of fastest laps in a season, he fell short. The Dutchman was only able to collect nine fastest laps in the 2023 F1 season.

The record for the fastest laps is 10, which is held by both Michael Schumacher and Kimi Raikkonen. Schumacher achieved this in 2004, while Raikkonen equaled the record twice, in 2005 and 2008.

#5 Most consecutive podium finishes

Max Verstappen missed breaking another podium-related record in 2023 for most consecutive podium finishes. Though the Dutchman could have easily broken the record, he had a rare poor race at the 2023 F1 Singapore GP, which stopped his streak of finishing on the podium.

His longest streak of podium finishes has been 15, whereas the record for most consecutive podium finishes is held by Michael Schumacher. From the 2001 F1 US GP to the 2002 Japanese GP, the legendary German driver stood on 19 podiums back to back.