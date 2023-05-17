5 Red Bull drivers with the most F1 wins for the constructor's champions

Red Bull Racing is one of the most successful teams in the modern era of Formula 1, having won a total of five constructors' and six drivers' titles since its inception. The team is currently the dominant force in the sport and has won all five of the opening races so far in 2023.

Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez seem to be the only two drivers caught in a title fight so far this season, showcasing the brilliance of the RB19. Verstappen stormed his way to a second consecutive title in the sport last year, wrapping up the season with four races to go.

Despite his two world titles with the team, the Dutchman is not the most successful driver in the team's history. On that note, let's take a look at the five most successful drivers in the team's history.

#1 Sebastian Vettel

Sebastian Vettel went on a dominant run from 2010-2013, winning four consecutive titles with the Austrian team. The German driver was unstoppable at his best and was often a step above the rest of the field - especially in 2013.

The now-retired driver won 38 races with Red Bullin only 113 races. The four-time world champion racked up an impressive 44 poles with the team, making him an all-time great in the sport.

#2 Max Verstappen

After winning the 2023 Miami GP, Max Verstappen has now equaled Sebastian Vettel's Red Bull win record (38) but has only two world titles to show, compared to Vettel's four.

The Dutchman is the current championship leader and is touted to beat Vettel's race-win record later this year. He is also the youngest race winner in the history of the sport, winning his first race at the tender age of 18.

#3 Mark Webber

Sebastian Vettel's notorious 'Multi-21' teammate Mark Webber is third on the list with nine wins. While the Australian is a long way behind Verstappen and Vettel, he was able to put in some fabulous performances in his 129-race stint with the team.

#4 Daniel Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo is next on the list with seven wins in 100 races for Red Bull. While he was touted to be Sebastian Vettel's successor in 2014, the engine regulation changes at the time disallowed him from competing at the top on multiple occasions.

The Honey Badger left the team for stints with Renault and McLaren but has now returned home to serve as the reserve driver to Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez.

#5 Sergio Perez

Sergio 'Checo' Perez holds the distinction of being the most accomplished Mexican driver in the history of Formula 1, having won five races for the Austrian team.

In 2021, Checo joined Red Bull as their second driver, alongside Max Verstappen, and played a pivotal role in supporting the Dutchman's championship-winning campaigns in both 2021 and 2022.

Due to his remarkable performances on street circuits, Perez has earned the nickname "The King of Streets," having clinched five victories with Red Bull at diverse street circuits including Azerbaijan, Singapore, Monaco, and Saudi Arabia.

