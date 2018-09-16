5 talking points from the Singapore Grand Prix

At F1 Grand Prix of Singapore, it was Hammer-time

Surely, the 2018 Singapore Grand Prix may not have been the most exciting or titillating contest. But even then, it unfurled some meaningful drives for a few on the grid.

It cannot be denied that it possibly provided one of the biggest reliefs to Lewis Hamilton, who by virtue of collecting his second win on the circuit (on the trot, since 2017), opened a big gap on arch-rival Sebastian Vettel on the driver's rankings.

That said, what were the five talking points from the 2018 Singapore Grand Prix?

#1 Charles Leclerc delivering a stellar Grand Prix

Leclerc finished ninth at Singapore

In his maiden run at Singapore, Charles Leclerc enjoyed what could be called a brave ninth, a lap behind the Renault of Carlos Sainz Jr.

In so doing, he reignited the faith of his followers and reaffirmed the trust that the Scuderia stable have entrusted on his young, capable shoulders.

While Leclerc started thirteenth on the grid, that he gained four places and nearly got the better of Nico Hulkenberg during the middle stages confirms that he enjoyed a fantastic run in machinery that cannot be called the fastest.

