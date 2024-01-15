5 times F1 drivers got into a physical altercation

F1 is a high-adrenaline sport where drivers race at blinding speeds and centimeters between each other. Hence, things can get out of hand between them, on and off track. This can be either because of intense racing between the two or an unfortunate accident. Either way, there have been tussles between drivers in the past.

Here are some of the moments when two drivers had a physical quarrel with each other.

#5 Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg - 2015 F1 US GP

Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg have one of the most famous intra-team rivalries in Formula 1. Both were each other's teammates from 2013 to 2016, during which they developed a rivalry.

While they were extremely feisty on the race track, in 2015, they had a light but eyebrow-raising argument with each other. In the cooldown room after the US GP, race winner Hamilton wore his own Pirelli cap and threw the other one towards second-placed Rosberg, who was sitting on his chair.

The flying cap landed on Rosberg's lap, but the German was startled by it. He then threw the cap back at Hamilton. Both shared cold eye contact, after which Hamilton turned away and asked if the podium was ready so that he could go out.

#4 Michael Schumacher vs David Coulthard - 1998 F1 Belgian GP

The 1998 F1 Belgian GP was one of the most chaotic and dangerous races in the history of the sport. More than half the grid was involved in accidents because of the massive downpour that took place on Sunday. Michael Schumacher, however, managed to drive a commanding stint and had a massive lead.

While trying to pass the backmarker, David Coulthard, Schumacher crashed hard into the back of his car. This was because Couthard was driving extremely slowly on the racing line. The crash was so dangerous that the entire wheel and even the suspension system came off of Schumacher's Ferrari.

After both drivers came back to their pit boxes, Michael Schumacher was enraged with David Coulthard and stormed to McLaren's garage to have a heated exchange with him. Loads of Ferrari and McLaren team members successfully stopped both of them.

#3 Chico Serra vs Raul Boesel - 1982 F1 Canadian GP

Another fight between two lesser-known F1 drivers took place in 1982. After the Canadian GP qualifying session, Chico Serra and Raul Boesel got into a major physical altercation.

Serra was running his final flying lap when Boesel blocked him. Due to this, Serra was unable to move up the grid, whereas Boesel easily qualified in 18th place. An enraged Serra approached Boesel, which eventually started a major fistfight between the two.

#2 Nelson Piquet vs Eliseo Salazar - 1982 F1 German GP

One of the more heated tussles between F1 drivers was back in 1982 between three-time world champion Nelson Piquet and Eliseo Salazar in Germany. For a few laps, Piquet was following Salazar and finally got an opportunity to overtake him around the chicane at Hockenheim.

However, Salazar did not budge as Piquet began to turn his car. This caused a collision, which took both drivers out of the race. A livid Nelson Piquet, who was the defending champion at the time, got out of his car, confronted Salazar, and punched the latter's helmet hard several times.

#1 Max Verstappen vs Esteban Ocon - 2018 F1 Brazilian GP

As soon as Max Verstappen arrived in the sport, it was safe to say that he was a slightly hot-headed and ruthless driver. Though he still keeps those qualities in subtle amounts, they were even more evident back in 2018. Despite being a lap behind, Ocon went for a risky move on Verstappen down in turn one, which cost the latter the lead of the race.

After the race, Verstappen was seen coming up to Ocon, confronting him about the unnecessary lunge, and pushing him hard twice.