5 times when F1 icon Lewis Hamilton made a fashion statement in the paddock this season

Seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton keeps ahead of the entire grid with his excellent race craft and innovative racing style. But it's not just his extremely impressive racing stats that leave fans awestruck when he appears in the F1 paddock.

Hamilton's fashion statements have made iconic impressions in the paddock throughout the years. While many associate the 39-year-old with the well-known Mercedes racing suit, Hamilton has often showcased his fashion quotient.

Here are some of the boldest fashion statements that Lewis Hamilton delivered on the Formula 1 Paddock in the 2024 season:

#1 Lewis Hamilton at the 2024 Hungarian GP

Hamilton recently collaborated with the French fashion hub Dior and the outcome was visible in Hungary earlier. Dressed in brown overalls, Hamilton was seen donning the complete Dior collection, accessorizing with a stylish bag and sunglasses from Jacques Marie Mage.

Lewis Hamilton at the 2024 Hungarian Grand Prix (Photo by Bryn Lennon - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images)

#2 Bringing it home in red at the 2024 British GP

This race was particularly special for the home hero as he won his first race since the 2021 F1 season, extending his record to a total of 104 race wins. At the Paddock, Hamilton stole the spotlight with a dashing yet subtle tone of red from JACQUEMUS' Fall 2024 collection. His white watch from IWC Schaffhausen and Polite Worldwide pearl necklace complemented the outfit.

Hamilton during the 2024 F1 British GP (Photo by Kym Illman/Getty Images)

#3 Subtle novelty in Austria

During the third day of the 2024 Austrian GP, Lewis Hamilton dressed up in black overalls from Dior, contrasting the outfit with white sunglasses from Gentle Monster (Blanc G12).

#4 Hamilton shines out in Spain

The qualifying day at the 2024 Spanish Grand Prix saw Hamilton in a completely white outfit, custom-made from ZEGNA, followed by Cartier's Panthère De Cartier sunglasses, a white watch from IWC Schaffhausen (the same that he wore at Silverstone), and white derby shoes by Marsèll.

Lewis Hamilton makes a dashing appearance at the 2024 F1 Spanish GP (Photo by Mark Sutton - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images)

#5 Arriving in Canada with style

Hamilton appeared as a connoisseur of denim in Montreal during the Canadian Grand Prix this year. He showed up at the paddock in Tommy Hilfiger's denim jacket and jeans, pairing it with boots from Timberland and a multicolor pearl necklace.

Hamilton during the 2024 F1 Canadian GP (Photo by Kym Illman/Getty Images)

