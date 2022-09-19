5 times Lewis Hamilton drove a back-to-front masterclass

There is hardly anyone who can match the many records of Sir Lewis Hamilton in his time in F1. He is widely regarded as one of the best, if not the best, drivers to have ever graced the world of motorsport. He has given performances that have remained iconic to this date.

While many would argue that Lewis Hamilton has always had the fastest car with very little effort to put in, his fans would disagree. Many believe that he has often had to prove his worth as a driver time and again, and he has.

For many, it doesn't seem like Lewis had it easy at any point. He spent his first three years at Mercedes in rigorous competition with Nico Rosberg and then had a rivalry with Sebastian Vettel.

ioana 🦕 @lhfortyfour LEWIS HAMILTON !!!!! for those wondering , he still got what it takes . LEWIS HAMILTON !!!!! for those wondering , he still got what it takes . 🐐 https://t.co/6G4lGlDxNZ

His titular wins did not always come easy to him and required him to deliver some majestic performances at crucial losing points. These performances also include him making marvelous drives from the back of the grid. Just like he did during the recent 2022 Italian GP.

So let's look at five times Lewis Hamilton has shown the world why he is a seven-time world champion.

1) Lewis Hamilton's 2021 Sprint race Sao Paulo Grand Prix drive

Tensions were at an all-time high as the 2021 season progressed with things heating up between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen. Each race was important and every single point mattered.

During the Brazilian GP, Lewis Hamilton was disqualified from Friday's qualifying despite taking P1 after a DRS infringement was detected on his car. However, this was a crucial GP for the Briton and he needed to win as many points as he could in the sprint race. He did what had to be done and started last on the grid (P16) and made a daring drive to overtake half the grid.

The driver had a mega sprint race, making 15 overtakes to clear the cars in front of him before time ran out. Even with a 5-place grid penalty for a new engine that pushed him to P10, the driver emerged as the winner at Sunday's race.

2) Lewis Hamilton's crucial drive during the 2016 Belgian GP

Lewis Hamilton started 21st in this race after Mercedes picked up multiple engine penalties. With Nico Rosberg posing as a threat to his titular chances, the Briton couldn't have allowed himself to not fight.

The GP itself was very chaotic, with Spa not the easiest track to drive and focus to win on. As we said, this wasn't an easy track as multiple DNFs took place involving a huge crash for Kevin Magnussen. However, Lewis Hamilton overcame it all, storming past everyone and reaching podium places by Lap 18. Though he did not win, a drive from 21st to 3rd is no small feat.

3) Lewis Hamilton's solid determination during the 2022 Spanish GP

2022 has revamped Lewis Hamilton's image almost twice. The start of the season was a horrendous time for him, with consistent suffering due to loss of pace and "porpoising". To add insult to injury, new teammate George Russell was performing much better in the same car. This was when cracks in Hamilton's confidence were seen for the first time.

Though he started 6th on the grid, the driver dropped to the back of the grid after a Lap 1 contact with Kevin Magnussen. Then came the dreaded moment when he said:

"I would save this engine guys if I was you. I'm sorry."

Safe to say, everyone was surprised by Hamilton's words and it was only when Peter Bonnington lifted his spirits that he buckled up. The driver made a sensational drive to take P4, overtaking on a track where it is next to impossible to do so. Though he had to give a place back owing to a DNF threat, it was Hamilton's resurgence moment.

4) Lewis Hamilton's top-notch skills show at the 2022 Italian GP

The 2022 Italian GP was another bad moment for Lewis Hamilton, who qualified for P5 but dropped back to 19th on the grid after picking up penalties for taking new parts on the car.

"The Temple of Speed" is a very fast circuit with overtaking being limited compared to many other tracks. However, the Briton quickly made jumps after his mediums produced decent pace and by Lap 34 he stood 5th. Later on, he opted for softs and made incredible moves to take his place back.

Lewis Hamilton @LewisHamilton P5. Great result, especially given how much of a struggle it was at the start. Thanks always to the team, feels good to bring home some points ~ P19P5. Great result, especially given how much of a struggle it was at the start. Thanks always to the team, feels good to bring home some points P19 ➡️ P5. Great result, especially given how much of a struggle it was at the start. Thanks always to the team, feels good to bring home some points 🇮🇹🏁~ https://t.co/wk5RraMIc3

The driver finished 5th under a safety car and fought off a challenge from Sergio Perez who was clocking in faster times.

5) Lewis Hamilton's godly drive to take victory in Germany 2018

There is hardly a bigger masterclass than this eventful day in the history of Formula 1. Let's say that the championship turned around in Hamilton's favor as soon as he picked up this victory.

After a hydraulic failure in his car, the Knight was out of Q1 and was supposed to start P14 on the grid. He had a mountain to climb as Vettel led the GP and looked like the favorite to win there.

Meanwhile, Hamilton charged through the entire field to take P3 by Lap 33. On Lap 52, Vettel crashed as a safety car was deployed. But a strategic blunder kept the Briton out as he had to fight Bottas for a little while before team orders asked him to hold position. What a majestic drive from Hamilton that was!

Clearly, there is no one like the Briton, and he is one of the very few drivers to be able to achieve these feats and deliver at the most crucial moments.

