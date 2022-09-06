5 times Lewis Hamilton vented his frustration on F1 team radio

Lewis Hamilton has had an exceptional Formula 1 career. With his phenomenal driving skills, he's been a gigantic success in the sport, having seven Formula 1 world championships to his name. Sometimes, though, the driver can take it hard when he is not number one.

The past year remained a strugglesome one for Hamilton. The driver lost out a championship title to Max Verstappen controversially in 2021 and has a car nowhere near Red Bull's pace this year as well. And, as seen last year, Hamilton went off social media for a long while after he finished second at Abu Dhabi GP.

Hamilton, at times, can be very expressive and vent his feelings. So let's look back on the times he let it all out on the team radio.

#5 2021 Turkish Grand Prix showdown between Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes

This was not the Briton's day, who had a gut feeling about the tires and felt he could do better as the track was drying up. Mercedes, on the other hand, wanted the driver to box on Lap 50 after he had declined their requests on Lap 42.

PETRONAS Motorsports @PET_Motorsports



Both



What was your stand out moment of the race? The rain that never fell and the track that never dried - good tagline for the 2021 #TurkishGP Both @LewisHamilton and @ValtteriBottas raced with #TheEnergyWithin to get great points, helping with the constructors' title fightWhat was your stand out moment of the race? The rain that never fell and the track that never dried - good tagline for the 2021 #TurkishGP? 😉Both @LewisHamilton and @ValtteriBottas raced with #TheEnergyWithin to get great points, helping with the constructors' title fight 🔝What was your stand out moment of the race? https://t.co/eNUyxvFnr5

The 37-year-old lost positions to Sergio Perez and Charles Leclerc with massive graining on his fresher tires. The community, though, was in awe of Hamilton's strong-headed opinions mid-race. He denied his team requests, and later on, complained when his pace deteriorated.

#4 When Hamilton held Mercedes accountable for lost positions at the 2021 Monaco GP

The Monaco track is not necessarily the Knight's place where he qualified for P8 last year. Due to a Leclerc gearbox failure, he started P7. After pitting one lap before teammate Valtteri Bottas (DNF), the Mercedes driver still found himself behind the likes of Sebastian Vettel and Pierre Gasly.

RacingNews365.com @Racingnews365C #MonacoGP



buff.ly/3bLcl78 Max Verstappen found form at just the right time finishing first in the final practice session for the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix. His F1 title rival Lewis Hamilton finished a distant seventh. #F1 Max Verstappen found form at just the right time finishing first in the final practice session for the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix. His F1 title rival Lewis Hamilton finished a distant seventh. #F1 #MonacoGPbuff.ly/3bLcl78

He then questioned on the team radio as to why he was behind and how an undercut had happened to him. However, the Brackley unit was only apologetic, then bracing the driver for a fastest lap finish for an extra point.

#3 Lewis Hamilton's refusal to help Nico Rosberg to a 2016 title

Hamilton, in the past, has been seen defying team orders. Back in 2016, when a world championship was on the line, there was a marginal difference in points between him and Rosberg. Hamilton was instructed to pick up the pace if he wished to stay ahead of Rosberg.

The Friendly Neighbourhood Bot @TheNehbrhoodBot

#LewisHamilton𓃵 #GeorgeRussell #ZandvoortGP #F1 Lewis Hamilton fans crying and blaming George Russell for pitting for soft tyres conveniently forget the final lap of the 2016 Abu Dhabi GP, when he actually disobeyed team orders and not allow Nico Rosberg to pass. Lewis Hamilton fans crying and blaming George Russell for pitting for soft tyres conveniently forget the final lap of the 2016 Abu Dhabi GP, when he actually disobeyed team orders and not allow Nico Rosberg to pass.#LewisHamilton𓃵 #GeorgeRussell #ZandvoortGP #F1

Safe to say, Lewis Hamilton knew it was a losing battle for him when Rosberg made it to P2 and would win 5 points ahead of him. Still, he decided not to let Rosberg through. Also, Sebastian Vettel's denial to challenge Rosberg helped his countryman win.

#2 Lewis Hamilton team radio during 2021 Abu Dhabi GP

In what has now become an iconic moment, Hamilton was overtaken by Max Verstappen under the most unimaginable circumstances. After a controversial call on how the lapped cars are supposed to act, Max Verstappen was found right behind Hamilton on fresher tires.

i🍒 @LEWISHAMIL7ON Lewis Hamilton created more positive noise by simply coming back to social media after being gone for almost two months than the Abu Dhabi GP 2021 post-celebrations. Don’t let anyone tell you he isn’t bigger than F1. He simply is. Lewis Hamilton created more positive noise by simply coming back to social media after being gone for almost two months than the Abu Dhabi GP 2021 post-celebrations. Don’t let anyone tell you he isn’t bigger than F1. He simply is.

The Briton knew what was coming after that. Nervous, he said :

“Oh f*** is he behind me?...Man this is getting manipulated, man!”

This has now become an iconic line in F1 history. In what turned out to be the most shocking turn of events, Lewis Hamilton was overtaken and denied the chance of an eighth Formula 1 world title.

#1 The 2022 Dutch GP denied Hamilton a race win

Lewis Hamilton has not won a single race this season, though not by his own fault. A major team blunder cost him the Dutch GP victory this time. Hamilton, who looked in a great position to be winning the race after the hard tires worked miraculously well for him, pitted for mediums under a safety car.

When another safety car restart happened as Bottas retired, Red Bull picked notes from Mercedes and pitted for softs for Verstappen. Mercedes did not make this team call for Hamilton while George Russell made sure to be on the softs himself too. As the race neared its end, a furious Hamilton retorted :

"That was the biggest f*** up. I can't believe you guys **** **** me, can't tell you how **** I am."

To add more to his misery, Leclerc took away Hamilton's P3 during the final laps.

Clearly, there are times when even the seven-time world champion is not at his supreme and loses the best of his races. Lewis Hamilton and his team will look to come back strong and hope that a race win is on the cards soon.

What's your favorite race of the 2022 season so far? Tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Yashovardhan Singh