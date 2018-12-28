5 underrated moments of the 2018 F1 season

Dev Tyagi FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 8 // 28 Dec 2018, 20:30 IST

F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi

The 2018 Formula 1 season happened to be one of those years where it wasn't only the frontrunners on the grid that took away the cherry on top of the cake.

It could be said that there were quite a few who dug into the cake and had a great taste of it.

While the efforts of the familiar race-winners and podium collectors were utterly resolute and consistent, the likes of Hamilton, Verstappen, Raikkonen, Vettel making stepping on the podium a habit, if not winning one race after another, and one wonders whether the other performances from the back of the grid that were inspiring got their due.

Having said that, in a sport where the philosophy of 'the winner takes it all' is quite clear, it can be said that there were other winners from the different parts of the grid who were able to make the most of their ability.

Here are the top 5 underrated performances from the 2018 F1 season:

#5 Daniel Ricciardo's dogged pole effort at Mexico

F1 Grand Prix of Mexico - Qualifying

Ricciardo's start to the 2018 season wasn't bad at all. By winning a race in his third Grand Prix for the year at China and his second of the year in only his sixth race, his year from thereon would spectacularly nosedive.

While many of the problems were about the car, the Red Bull machine being inconsistently sluggish, fraught with technical problems, Ricciardo, it could be said, continued to persist, despite his heart having taken a beating in spirit owing to the machine.

Yet, somehow, the Aussie was able to continue dauntless, in a season where he'd eventually concede 8 DNFs and was thus, also able to collect arguably his most heroic albeit unsung moment.

When Daniel clinched pole at Mexico, in a weekend that utterly belonged to Red Bull during qualifying, the Aussie driver had already collected 7 race finishes outside the top fifteen on the grid.

It was a sensational pole lap at Mexico City, where Daniel went at 1:14:759 that would find itself dampened by another DNF in the race.

