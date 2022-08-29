5 worst tracks in F1 history

F1 is a very technical sport that is integrated into different parts, all of which need to work together to create a magnificent Grand Prix. While stylish, big, and extra-fast cars are an obvious point of attraction, many are rather attracted to the different circuits present on the calendar.

The tracks are obviously an important factor for a fan to decide which race they'd like to watch. These beautiful pathways are of many types, presenting very different challenges for each team in the sport. While some are admired for their history, others are preferred for their good racing opportunities.

Well if you want the autograph of the fella who makes some of the best and some of the worst tracks on the F1 calendar, here you go



Nonetheless, the tracks make up the most important parts of a Grand Prix. Just like the drivers and teams, many F1 fans also have their favorite tracks. Hence, it's no surprise that not all of them are going to be well-liked and loved. So, let's dive straight into some of the worst tracks present on the current and old F1 calendars.

#5 The Shanghai track is regarded as one of the worst on the past calendars

Also known as the Shanghai Grand Prix, many feel that this track is underrated. The Chinese GP was set to take place for seven years, with many famed drivers claiming victories during its tenure, until problems arose with the sponsors.

It was a momentous day for Ferrari's Rubens Barrichello as he won the first ever Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai! 🍾



The race event was touted as loss-making and wasn't much of a hit with the audience. The track was ultimately under severe threat of being removed and was put under consideration after consecutive losses every year. Later on, the COVID pandemic also delayed its return to the calendar, with it poised to make a comeback next year.

#4 Why Barcelona fails to live up to F1 fans' expectations

Despite producing a bigger podium and better facilities, the Spanish GP track is well, rather boring to the crowds. The races produced are largely considered dull, with many criticizing the chicane and track layout in general.

Gaspar Ribeiro Lança @gasparlanca Roger Federer in Barcelona for the F1 Grand Prix, here with Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell. Roger Federer in Barcelona for the F1 Grand Prix, here with Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell. https://t.co/5XiTxr7ST1

Overtaking action is next to impossible, making defending rather easy and the race overall failing to produce the necessary big moments. Even after 14 years of existence, the track remains largely unchanged, despite the crowd projecting their discontent. With the presence of Spanish drivers like Carlos Sainz and Fernando Alonso on the grid, however, this shouldn't be the case.

#3 Yas Marina is a big no with the F1 audience

One must be wondering; why would anyone complain about the entertaining Abu Dhabi GP? For over a decade, it bore the responsibility of closing out the season with a bang every year, but is still not a top pick with the fans. This comes as a shocker given the Yas Marina circuit is replete with scenic beauty, unlike many other tracks.

BangAverageWayner @ChefWayner And that, Yas Marina Circuit, is that…



The W Hotel May look like a 20ft cock and balls lad, but it’s a stunning backdrop to my favourite circuit of the season. And that, Yas Marina Circuit, is that… The W Hotel May look like a 20ft cock and balls lad, but it’s a stunning backdrop to my favourite circuit of the season. https://t.co/nvSooc0nKL

After about 5 laps on the track, however, we realize that the race may not be as entertaining as we thought, with the scenic beauty quickly vanishing away. Part of the reason is the extremely long straights that the circuit has, followed by extremely hard braking zones. Again, this track doesn't necessarily promote overtaking.

#2 Why Jeddah is not cutting it for many of the fans

Though this Saudi Arabian track has a great flow and is possibly a great street circuit, it is not necessarily a "racing track" per se. This track is widely considered dangerous, with the very best lot of drivers also not escaping its wrath.

The track can become rather annoying with the number of crashes that take place during practice, qualifying, or even the race. This year saw Mick Schumacher getting roped in a life-threatening crash on the track, which stopped the race for several minutes. The circuit is simply not forgiving and can prove to be a great danger for the drivers.

#1 The French Grand Prix needs to go

Well, in all fairness, this is possibly the dullest track present on the current F1 calendar. The 5.842 km expanding track is very flat and motorsports fans don't really encourage that. The Circuit Paul Ricard doesn't necessarily provide a challenge to the drivers anymore.

Further, the French GP track also has a very confusing layout, prompting many fans to wonder how drivers manage to get around it. Even 2022's race was arguably forgetful, with Charles Leclerc's mistake as the only big moment coming out of the event. It's no wonder why F1 has decided not to continue its partnership with the GP sponsors.

So, it is clear that as F1 fans, we like a bit of a challenge or even a well-built track. Overtaking is an important aspect which is why tracks like Silverstone, Melbourne, etc. have gone down in the good books of the sport's fans. Further, crowd support is always present for every good track that produces great racing.

Edited by Anurag C