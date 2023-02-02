6 F1 records Lewis Hamilton can break in 2023 season as he aims for record 8th title

It is no secret that Lewis Hamilton is one of the most successful drivers in F1 history. In his long career, the Briton has lifted seven world titles, won 103 races, and broken countless records in the sport. However, Hamilton's dominance ended in the 2021 F1 season when Max Verstappen was crowned world champion.

The 2022 F1 season saw the seven-time world champion struggle with a poor Mercedes W13 that had loads of aerodynamic issues. Furthermore, George Russell joined the team and was able to finish a few points ahead of the veteran.

Lewis Hamilton might be on the cusp of his decline, but he will once again try to take back the crown in the 2023 F1 season. If everything goes perfectly, he might be able to break six more F1 records.

Lewis Hamilton might break these 6 records in the 2023 F1 season

#1 Winning 8 Drivers World Championships

Of course, Lewis Hamilton could break one of the most important records of winning the most drivers' world championships. The Briton currently holds seven world titles, equaling Michael Schumacher's record. Though he was extremely close to breaking that record back in the 2021 F1 season, Max Verstappen prevented him from doing so.

However, with Verstappen dominating the field in 2022, and Charles Leclerc and George Russell steadily rising through the ranks, winning his eighth world title will be a mammoth task for Hamilton.

#2 Most wins at the same Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton certainly has his favorite tracks where he is extremely dominant. Despite mastering all F1 tracks, the Briton has won the most at the British and Hungarian GPs. He has currently won eight times in both GPs, equaling Michael Schumacher's record of winning eight times in the French GP.

Although Hamilton was unable to win a single race in the 2022 F1 season, there is a strong chance that he will break this record soon, either at the British or Hungarian GP.

#3 Most pole positions at the same Grand Prix

Silverstone @SilverstoneUK



If Hamilton wins the Hungarian GP, he will overtake Michael Schumacher's record of most wins at a single Grand Prix.



It will also be his 100th twitter.com/F1/status/1421… Formula 1 @F1



He takes his 101st career pole, and he'll line up alongside team mate Bottas in second, with Verstappen third



#HungarianGP #F1 HAMILTON TAKES POLE IN HUNGARY!He takes his 101st career pole, and he'll line up alongside team mate Bottas in second, with Verstappen third HAMILTON TAKES POLE IN HUNGARY!He takes his 101st career pole, and he'll line up alongside team mate Bottas in second, with Verstappen third#HungarianGP 🇭🇺 #F1 https://t.co/BNdlEqRlO4 Pole for @LewisHamilton If Hamilton wins the Hungarian GP, he will overtake Michael Schumacher's record of most wins at a single Grand Prix.It will also be his 100th @F1 win Pole for @LewisHamilton! 🇬🇧If Hamilton wins the Hungarian GP, he will overtake Michael Schumacher's record of most wins at a single Grand Prix. It will also be his 100th @F1 win 👀 twitter.com/F1/status/1421…

Similar to most wins, Lewis Hamilton can also break the record for most pole positions at a single GP. The Briton currently has eight poles in Hungary and Australia, equaling Schumacher's eight in Japan and Senna's eight in Imola.

Hamilton could also break this record if he grabs pole position at the Hungarian or Australian GP.

#4 First driver to win a race after their 300th race start

Lewis Hamilton's dominance is even more appreciable considering how old he is. The seven-time world champion recently turned 38, making him the second-oldest driver on the current F1 grid. As of now, he has started 310 races in the sport. Since he is still a top driver, there is a strong possibility that he could become the first driver to win a race after his 300th race start.

Although Fernando Alonso is another driver who is old enough to break this record, Hamilton has a much better chance of winning simply because Mercedes is much stronger than Aston Martin.

#5 Most podiums shared with another driver

Lewis Hamilton is a stranger to podium finishes, as he has been up there 191 times. Over his long career, he has shared the podium with other top drivers. As of now, he holds the record for most podiums shared with another driver at 56 with Sebastian Vettel. However, this record will be broken without Vettel as the German retired from F1 after the 2022 F1 season.

t 🌿 @formullana Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel, an irreplaceable duo. <3 Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel, an irreplaceable duo. <3 https://t.co/8bednWQ2pH

Hamilton could also break this record with Max Verstappen, as the young Dutchman is also no stranger to F1 podiums. Currently, both have shared 52 podiums, only five shy of the previous record.

#6 Most number of F1 grand slam weekends

Lastly, there is a small chance of Lewis Hamilton breaking one of the most difficult records in F1 history, having the most number of F1 grand slam weekends. An F1 Grand Slam weekend means qualifying on pole, winning the race by leading every single lap, and getting the fastest lap of the race. Jim Clark currently holds the record for eight Grand Slam weekends.

Formula 1 @F1



achieved his sixth career Grand Slam last time out in Abu Dhabi... but it's Jim Clark who holds the record



#F1 Grand HAM @LewisHamilton achieved his sixth career Grand Slam last time out in Abu Dhabi... but it's Jim Clark who holds the record Grand HAM 💪@LewisHamilton achieved his sixth career Grand Slam last time out in Abu Dhabi... but it's Jim Clark who holds the record 👏#F1 https://t.co/SxmzsEOpF0

The competition on the F1 grid is extremely high, with drivers like Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc, Sergio Perez, George Russell, etc. fighting for the top spot. As a result, obtaining two Grand Slam weekends will be extremely difficult for the Briton.

Poll : 0 votes