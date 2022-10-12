6 potential penalties Red Bull could face for breaching F1 budget cap

Red Bull F1 has disputed the 2021 cost cap regulations as declared by the FIA on Monday. The team has been trending on social media since then and has denied overspending in any way, claiming that the team and the FIA interpret the regulations differently.

The 2021 season was the first time that the cost cap was implemented and seven of the 10 constructors were clear of any breaches. Meanwhile, Red Bull has committed a Procedural Breach and a Minor Financial Overspend (less than 5% of the cost cap).

Formula 1 @F1



#F1



f1.com/FIACostCapBrea… FIA announces 2021 Cost Cap breaches by Aston Martin and Red Bull FIA announces 2021 Cost Cap breaches by Aston Martin and Red Bull#F1 f1.com/FIACostCapBrea…

However, even before Red Bull's cost cap breach's official confirmation, several team principals had already demanded stern action against any non-compliant team. In fact, it is very likely that the Austrian team will face strict punishment from the FIA as an example for the coming years.

Red Bull's overspending could have awarded them a pace advantage, and it is probable that their advantage from the 2021 season translated to 2022. Hence, the FIA can punish the team in one of these six ways, keeping the 2021 and future seasons in mind.

#1 A fine can be awarded to Red Bull

Fine implementation is a very common punishment in the motorsporting world. Overall, this could be one of the most probable punishments that the team could face. Many, however, would expect the FIA to implement a heavier penalty that seriously constricts the outfit and saves the cost cap from becoming a mockery.

Em @emilat14 #CostCapScandal The @fia penalized Mercedes €25k for making a mistake when filling out a form, but we’re supposed overlook Red Bull miscalculating their “catering” budget by up to 5% as a “minor” breach in the rules that doesn’t deserve serious punishment 🤔 #f1 The @fia penalized Mercedes €25k for making a mistake when filling out a form, but we’re supposed overlook Red Bull miscalculating their “catering” budget by up to 5% as a “minor” breach in the rules that doesn’t deserve serious punishment 🤔 #f1 #CostCapScandal

#2 A public reprimand is reported to be a big possibility in punishments

Red Bull could potentially face a public reprimand and possibly even a fine together. It is reported that this punishment is a likely possibility that the FIA could choose to implement on the team.

However, it is still not exactly severe in nature, allowing the teams to think they can get away with a breach in the future in exchange for car performance.

iesh🍒 @LEWISHAMIL7ON Now we know why Red Bull was able to bring upgrade after upgrade to every single race last year while Mercedes had to bank on that 1 upgrade package introduced in Silvo. Lewis would still have won the 2021 WDC title if the FIA hadn’t robbed him from it. He’s truly the best ever. Now we know why Red Bull was able to bring upgrade after upgrade to every single race last year while Mercedes had to bank on that 1 upgrade package introduced in Silvo. Lewis would still have won the 2021 WDC title if the FIA hadn’t robbed him from it. He’s truly the best ever.

#3 A deduction of constructors' or drivers' points from 2021

Red Bull were second in the constructors' championship last season. A deduction of points from there would not necessarily make a huge difference while punishing the team. However, while there's a slim chance that Max Verstappen will be stripped of his maiden title, it is still possible that the FIA chooses to deduct the driver's points.

BetVictor @BetVictor 2021

2022



Max Verstappen is a two-time F1 World Champion.



#F1 | #JapaneseGP 20212022Max Verstappen is a two-time F1 World Champion. 🏆 2021🏆 2022🇳🇱 Max Verstappen is a two-time F1 World Champion.#F1 | #JapaneseGP https://t.co/8wDNzBivG9

Nonetheless, a points deduction from this year will not put them in danger of losing anything.

#4 A punishment where the team will be forced to miss practice sessions

Red Bull could be forced to miss practice sessions next season. As we all know, practice sessions are an incredibly important part of a Grand Prix weekend, which allows teams to collect data on how the car is performing on track.

Formula 1 @F1



FP1 gets underway in 30 minutes...



#JapaneseGP #F1 Current conditions ahead of our first practice session of the weekend 🌧️FP1 gets underway in 30 minutes... Current conditions ahead of our first practice session of the weekend 🌧️FP1 gets underway in 30 minutes... #JapaneseGP #F1 https://t.co/FwbkBtIkhr

If the Austrian team's sessions are minimized or completely removed, they will be in a lot of danger of not being able to assess the car's performance on race day. This punishment will surely be detrimental to the team's success.

#5 A reduction in team's own cost cap for 2023

The cost cap has been implemented to minimize the gap between competitiors. However, while others will be able to spend the money, Red Bull might face difficulties because of a possible additional spending limit forced on them.

Maude @schumihoney the real reason red bull went over the cost cap the real reason red bull went over the cost cap https://t.co/9mqTrt7mlX

This could see a possible detriment to their car development process, which will definitely affect their winning chances in 2023.

#6 A limitation on testing their 2023 car (Aerodynamic or otherwise)

Winter testing is a very important part of a season's beginning. It is usually carried out on two different tracks (Barcelona and Bahrain) that are regarded as high downforce to medium downforce tracks. The testing hours provide vital data for teams to understand how fast the car will be on similar tracks throughout the year.

Haas F1 Team @HaasF1Team One week and we’ll be back on track for Pre-Season testing in Bahrain



#HaasF1 One week and we’ll be back on track for Pre-Season testing in Bahrain 🇧🇭 One week and we’ll be back on track for Pre-Season testing in Bahrain 😊#HaasF1 https://t.co/cQIoqeAWiP

The teams can learn more about the aerodynamics (outfits spend up to 20% of their total budget on understanding this) of their car and how it will perform on certain tracks. If Red Bull's testing hours are taken away, the team could be in serious trouble.

So as the fraternity awaits the final decision, it is first up to the Austrian outfit to accept that they're guilty. It was reported that they could do this soon enough to resolve the situation early. However, a challenge to the FIA's decision could also be a possibility.

What's your favorite race of the 2022 season so far? Tell us in the comments below..

Poll : 0 votes