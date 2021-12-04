"A bit of a danger zone" - Lewis Hamilton speaks about the potential for risky moments during Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weekend

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton believes traffic at the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix could get potentially dangerous. According to the seven-time world champion, the Jeddah Corniche Circuit had more traffic issues compared to other F1 venues, and the average speed at the circuit made it a potential risk.

Speaking in the TV pen after the practice sessions, Hamilton explained the traffic situation during the sessions as:

“Yeah that's definitely a lot worse than some of the other places we go to. Monaco-esque, but the speeds, the closing distance speed on other cars is definitely getting into a bit of a danger zone.”

Compared to the other circuits on the calendar, the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix venue is the fastest street circuit, with some of the highest cornering speeds.

Understanding the nature of the circuit, Lewis Hamilton feels the risk of danger at this circuit runs high due to the speeds at which cars approach the tricky sections of the track.

Lewis Hamilton felt the grip was very good at the Jeddah Corniche circuit

The Briton felt there wasn’t much track evolution to be expected, as the grip levels at the circuit were not as low as the norm is at new circuits.

Explaining the track evolution factor and grip levels at the circuit, Lewis Hamilton said:

“It wasn’t really dusty in the first one, it looked like there was dust but the grip felt pretty much the same in both sessions. What I noticed straight away is that the grip is very very high, from the moment we went out.”

The majority of the drivers' and teams' feedback, including that of the reigning champions Mercedes, about the grip levels around the Jeddah circuit were positive.

Several drivers and teams reported the track's evolution to be low, with not much difference found between the tire compounds. Most of the initial impressions of the Jeddah Corniche Circuit concluded that there was minimal tire degradation due to good grip levels unless there was traffic.

Edited by Anurag Changmai