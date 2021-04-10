Alex Albon says Red Bull's reserve role more important than DTM career

Former Red Bull driver Alexander Albon has revealed that his duties as a reserve driver for Red Bull are more important than a successful DTM career if he wants to make a return to Formula 1.

The British-born Thai driver was sacked by Red Bull at the end of the 2020 season after a string of underwhelming performances. With Albon not being able to match the high standards of Red Bull, the team signed Sergio Perez for the 2021 season. For the first time since signing Mark Webber, Red Bull have looked beyond their young drivers' program to fill their seat.

In an interview with Autosport.com, Albon said that DTM won't help much his Formula 1 career much:

“A lot of the Formula 1 stuff is probably a little more down to how other drivers are performing and whether there are opportunities on that side of things. But yes, there’s not so much requirement here."

Alex Albon still wants to be in Formula 1

Despite having an opportunity to grow his reputation by performing well in DTM, Alex Albon is determined to return to Formula 1. The 25-year-old is aware that performing his duties well as a reserve driver will be crucial for any future opportunities:

"A lot of it is down to how it works with BoP [in the DTM]. As long as I do my job on my side... Of course, my role also in the reserve driver, simulator duties and testing, that is a much bigger role [in getting back to F1].”

When asked if a long-term career in sports cars was an option, Albon was quick to deny:

“Seriously, not really. I mean it’s good for now. It keeps me sharp, it keeps me racing fit, if you can call it.

“But I still want to be in F1. If F1 would not work out then some kind of... we’ll see. It’s definitely not something I would say 100% no to.”

Alex Albon is one of three former Formula 1 drivers who will race in DTM this season. Along with the Thai driver, Timo Glock will be racing for the BMW Rowe Racing Team and former Red Bull driver Christian Klien will be racing a McLaren for the JP Motorsport team.

