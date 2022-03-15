All you need to know about the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix

F1 officially kicks off the much-anticipated 2022 season in Bahrain this weekend. The Bahrain International Circuit will be hosting the season opener for the second consecutive season.

The 57-laps race will take place on Sunday, March 20, and will be the first-time fans will get to watch the brand-new generation of F1 cars race in anger. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the 2022 Bahrain Grand Prix:

The Venue

Location: Sakhir, Bahrain

Type: Permanent Circuit

Circuit Length: 5.412 kilometers (3.363 miles)

First race held: 2004

Located in Bahrain’s southwest region of Sakhir, the Bahrain International Circuit is built in the middle of nowhere, with tens of kilometers of desert surrounding the venue.

While the circuit is some 30 kilometers away from Bahrain’s capital, the venue boasts world-class facilities that put some of the old-school European circuits to shame.

And unlike its other Middle East counterparts, especially Abu Dhabi, the venue is known for producing excellent racing, especially after it moved to a night schedule. Combined with its consistent weather and a lack of external distractions, such as celebrities, the venue is generally loved by teams, drivers, and fans alike.

Built in the early 2000s, and designed by controversial German designer Hermann Tilke, the circuit is often considered one of the safest circuits. It has won numerous accolades for its high standards of safety and medical facilities.

The Bahrain International Circuit was one of the first purpose-built F1 circuits that made use of modern technologies. The track has been surfaced with a material known as Graywacke aggregate – a highly prized material imported from Europe, which provides incredibly high levels of grip.

Due to its location in the middle of the desert, however, Bahrain is often dusty. Ambient temperatures are also on the higher side, which presents unique challenges to drivers and teams alike.

While the three long straights have an enormous impact on the reliability of the power units, the heavy braking zones at the end of these straights also tend to wear out the carbon-ceramic brakes quickly without sufficient cooling.

The incredibly high concentration of atmospheric dust means teams have to spend more time ensuring that cooling intakes can cope with the dust, which adds a layer of complexity. On the other hand, the track’s surface is incredibly smooth, with relatively low kerbs, meaning drivers can attack the corners pretty aggressively.

F1 Bahrain Grand Prix Form Guide

Bahrain has only hosted the F1 season opener three times in its history, but any team that has gone on to win the venue has also had a high chance of winning the championship at the end of the season. Seven of the last ten Bahrain Grands Prix were won by a driver from the eventual constructors' champion.

Lewis Hamilton has won the race six times in his career, while Sebastian Vettel and Fernando Alonso have each won four and three times respectively. Red Bull’s Sergio Perez also took a shock maiden victory at the venue in 2020, but at the Sakhir Grand Prix, with a different layout.

Previous Winners and Pole takers

Year Pole Position Winner 2021 Max Verstappen Lewis Hamilton 2020 Lewis Hamilton Lewis Hamilton 2019 Charles Leclerc Lewis Hamilton

The 2022 season, however, will witness the start of a new era of F1, with the arrival of brand-new cars that were deliberately designed to improve racing. The new regulations have the potential to topple the existing status quo, meaning F1 could have a new race winner in a few days.

