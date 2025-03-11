Alpine announces Kush Maini as the test and reserve driver alongside Franco Colapinto 

Alpine F1 Team has announced F2 driver Kush Maini as part of its pool of test and reserve drivers, alongside Franco Colapinto. The French outfit confirmed that the Indian driver will take on simulator and car development duties, along with testing previous-generation F1 cars.

Maini has also been confirmed as a DAMS driver for the 2025 Formula 2 season, marking his third year in the championship. He will race alongside American driver Jack Crawford, who steps up to F2 for the first time. Having been part of the Alpine Academy since the start of 2023, Maini secured five podiums and a victory in 2024.

Alpine has further announced that the Bengaluru-born driver will be on its F1 roster as a reserve for the season opener in Australia. With Colapinto, who was a Williams reserve last season also in the mix, Maini becomes the second reserve driver for the team.

The Indian driver emphasized that his primary focus remains on his F2 campaign, though his F1 testing duties will play a crucial role in his 2025 season. His reserve driver role will involve extensive simulator work at Alpine’s Enstone headquarters, contributing to the setup and development of the A525. This marks an expansion of his previous development driver role within the team.

Additionally, Alpine will integrate Maini into its TPC (Testing of Previous Cars) program, allowing him to gain on-track experience with older F1 machinery throughout the season. It will give them a better understanding of his true pace and help them evaluate his potential.

Speaking in a team statement, Maini said:

“I am delighted to step up to the role of Test and Reserve Driver for BWT Alpine Formula One Team this season. Since joining the Alpine Academy ahead of last year, I have been incredibly welcomed in the entire Alpine family and I am thankful to Flavio and Oliver for their continued support. I am looking forward to getting more track time in Formula One machinery in this role and to build on what I have already learned with the team in 2024. I’m very excited to begin the role as soon as possible but for now my focus is on my third season in Formula 2 kicking off this weekend in Australia.”

Announcing Maini as a reserve and test driver, Alpine Academy Director Julian Rouse said:

“We are very happy to announce the expansion of Kush’s role in the Alpine Academy to include Test and Reserve Driver duties for the team this season. Kush has impressed the team across his TPC performances and Formula 2 results whilst we have been working with him and we expect he will continue to do so in 2025. His wider role allows us to further expand our pool of driving talent who can provide support and resource to the whole team during the busy season.”

What does Kush Maini becoming a test driver for Alpine mean for Franco Colapinto and Jack Doohan?

Kush Maini will be one of several drivers in Alpine’s expanding talent pool, taking on a test and reserve role alongside Franco Colapinto. With Flavio Briatore joining the team as an Executive Advisor, Alpine has undergone significant structural changes, including reshaping its driver program. As Esteban Ocon was replaced by Jack Doohan for the 2025 F1 season, Colapinto now effectively steps into Doohan’s previous reserve role, with Maini also joining the lineup as Alpine evaluates its future options.

Briatore’s arrival at Alpine sent ripples through the driver market last season, particularly with his aggressive attempts to lure Carlos Sainz and other high-profile names to the team. The Italian businessman has long been known for his keen eye for talent, but also for his no-nonsense approach when assessing driver performances. This means Maini, like his fellow Alpine-backed drivers, will be under intense scrutiny to prove himself, not just in Formula 2 but also during his F1 test outings.

The pressure will be equally high for others in the program, including Doohan and Colapinto, as Briatore and Alpine management closely evaluate their long-term prospects. With Alpine’s TPC program in place, Maini and his counterparts will have critical opportunities to showcase their abilities and stake their claim for a future F1 seat.

