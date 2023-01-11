Amid Andretti Global's 11th entry, here are 10 F1 teams that failed miserably in the sport

Andretti Global's entry into F1 is a conversation that's going to continue into the season, but if there's one thing that's certain is that such entries have not always worked out. Over the years, there have been far too many F1 teams that have entered the sport and failed miserably.

Whether it was the lack of finances or the underestimated challenge of the sport, these teams were unable to flourish and eventually vanished. Throughout the history of the sport, the lure of F1 has been fabulous from the outside.

However, for many teams, it's only when they know what happens on the inside are they able to understand the intricacy involved in the sport. It's at that point when many teams falter and prove to be disastrous failures.

In this feature, let's take a look at ten such teams that failed miserably after entering the sport:

#1 Jaguar

The bigger it was, the harder it fell. This was the story of Jaguar. Bought from Sir Jackie Stewart, to resonate with the British audience, Ford used the British brand Jaguar to enter the sport.

However, nothing resonated with the fans after that, as the American team wasn't even remotely close to being as competitive as it had hoped.

Jeroen Demmendaal @mrdemmendaal These comments, by Eddie Irvine and James Courtney, on Dario Franchitti's recollections regarding his infamous Jaguar #F1 test in 2000 are fairly priceless These comments, by Eddie Irvine and James Courtney, on Dario Franchitti's recollections regarding his infamous Jaguar #F1 test in 2000 are fairly priceless 😂😂 https://t.co/b6YlP8b138

After a five-year period from 2000 to 2004 of aimlessly throwing money at the project with no reward, Jaguar, with no meaningful results or even a win to boast of, decided to sell the team to Red Bull and leave the sport.

#2 Toyota

Toyota's failed F1 crusade is a lesson on how not to be successful in the sport. The Japanese brand threw money, huge amounts of it at the project (more than a billion dollars apparently), but nothing came of it.

The team never grew to the level it aspired to be. Finally, when the global recession hit in 2009, the Japanese brand cut its losses and left the sport with nothing worth showing.

#3 HRT F1

The Hispania Racing team was one of three teams that entered the sport in 2010. The team was lured by the sport's supposed direction towards a budget cap system.

As it turned out, the budget cap proposal was dropped soon after. However, already committed to the project, the team entered F1 with Karun Chandhok and Bruno Senna as its drivers.

The team struggled at the back of the grid for three seasons but could not make any progress. Finally, after three seasons, the team with an experienced driver line-up of Pedro De La Rosa and Narain Karthikeyan called it quits and ended its operations in F1.

Inigo Sim 🇵🇭 @inigo_sim Favorite F1 Liveries: Hispania/HRT



The HRT F1 team, which was one of the worst teams I have ever seen, had awesome liveries. Here are my favorite Hispania/HRT liveries. Favorite F1 Liveries: Hispania/HRTThe HRT F1 team, which was one of the worst teams I have ever seen, had awesome liveries. Here are my favorite Hispania/HRT liveries. https://t.co/Za8ou6nz5t

#4 Marussia

Marussia was another of the new-age teams that just could not cut it at the top. The team was one of the slowest on the grid and was never able to break those shackles.

Notably, it did give an opportunity to talents like Jules Bianchi, Esteban Ocon and Pascal Wehrein, but that didn't do the team much good in the long run, as the machinery was just poor.

#5 Caterham

One of Tony Fernandes' major brands to enter F1, the team needed far too much investment that the owner was not willing to make.

Caterham was the legacy of the team (Lotus) that debuted in the sport in 2010. However, with no apparent sign of progress or growth, the team ended up folding shortly after.

#6 Lola

Lola is one team that could not even make it to the grid. It was during the time when an F1 grid slot was not too tough to get.

The team announced its entry to F1 but facing far too many setbacks in the early stage of the project meant it didn't have the requisite resources to take off and their project was shelved very early.

Nevertheless, the name 'Lola F1' still rings some sort of resemblance to fans of the sport in 1997 and around that time.

#7 Prost

Prost was a team bought in 1997 by former F1 legend and multiple world champion Alain Prost.

The team was supposed to wave the French flag, represent the country, and most importantly win. While Prost did have marginal success with an occasional podium, the team could not achieve what it had set out to do and ended up folding after a few years.

#8 Super Aguri

Super Aguri was to Honda what AlphaTauri has become to Red Bull. It was a customer team headed by Aguri Suzuki with an aim to be a respectable testing ground for Japanese drivers. However, during their short-lived stint in the sport, the team could not achieve much.

Other than a point or two for the team intermittently, there wasn't much to talk about. At the end of the 2008 F1 season, Super Aguri decided not to continue and ended up disappearing from the grid.

#9 Minardi

Minardi was a feel-good team that was part of F1 for close to two decades. However, they never produced a car capable enough of progressing on the grid to better slots.

The team had some very impressive drivers, including Fernando Alonso and Mark Webber. The 2005 season was the last in the sport for the team before Red Bull bought the outfit and transformed it into Torro Rosso.

#10 Spyker

You're not a good team but a rather embarrassing one if you have a shelf life of only one year. Sadly that was the case with Spyker.

The team took over from Midland (which had taken over from Jordan) near the end of the 2006 season. The team stuck around for a year or so before Vijay Mallya bought the team and rebranded it as Force India.

