"And then I stop" - Max Verstappen shares what could eventually make him leave Formula 1

Max Verstappen has made it clear that once he reaches a point where he knows he cannot perform at his desired intensity, he will leave the sport.

The question of Verstappen leaving the sport has come up often in the last few years and one of the major reasons behind that is the driver's annoyance at the increasingly packed F1 calendar.

The number of races continues to increase every season and many drivers have questioned such a hectic calendar. It was this exact thing that left Alpine driver, Esteban Ocon, sick after the race in Las Vegas.

Max Verstappen has been quite vocal about having a yearning to give time to the other racing series someday in his career. The Dutchman has always shared the interest of taking part in the WEC as well.

When questioned about what could lead him to call time on his career, Max Verstappen was quite open about this, as he claimed that the day he felt it became too much, he would leave.

In a conversation with The Race, he said:

"It's very simple. I will always approach it in the same way until the day I tell myself that I cannot do that anymore. And then I stop."

"Because I know that if I do it at a lower intensity, I'm not at 100% of what I can do. And if I'm not giving it 100%, then I'm fed up with myself, and I prefer not to drive [than feel like that]," he added.

Max Verstappen claims it's not boring to dominate at the front

When questioned if he ever felt bored driving alone at the front as the Red Bull is just leagues ahead of everyone else, Max Verstappen rebuked the claim as he admitted he loved winning races and while he's doing that there's a constant learning process as well.

He said (via The Race):

"I love the competition. I love to beat everyone else. And I like to win races. I like that you are constantly testing yourself. You’re constantly learning. It's not boring. Never."

Verstappen will head into the 2024 F1 season after becoming the world champion in the last three years. He would also be coming back to racing after smashing numerous records, including winning 19 races in a season. The driver has now developed an aura that's going to take a lot of effort and fortune for others to overcome.