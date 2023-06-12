Are Lewis Hamilton & Shakira dating? Rumors debunked

Numerous reports of Lewis Hamilton and Shakira dating have been swirling around the world for quite a few weeks now.

The rumors began when the three-time Grammy Award winner attended the 2023 Miami GP last month and was spotted hanging out with the Mercedes driver on a yacht, days after the race. But the reports picked up steam after she was spotted in the Mercedes garage as a guest at the 2023 Spanish GP, where Hamilton finished P2 behind world champion Max Verstappen.

After the race, the duo were spotted having dinner with some of their friends and were part of a photograph that went viral on social media. Several entertainment websites such as People, reported:

"They're spending time together and in the 'getting to know you' stage."

In 2022, Lewis Hamilton made a rare comment about his relationship status and said to The Independent:

"I am not in a relationship, I don't have kids, my car is my baby."

However, these reports are just rumors as neither the two parties involved nor their representatives have commented on the situation or given a clarification so far. It would be interesting to see if Lewis Hamilton or Shakira addresses these rumors in the future.

Lewis Hamilton hopes to close down the gap to Red Bull after Barcelona

The seven-time world champion was buoyed by his P2 finish at the Spanish GP but claimed that the team needed to improve its performance before the end of the season to compete against Red Bull.

He said to Sky Sports:

"Definitely - as long as I have been racing, if you are quick [in Spain], you should be quick elsewhere. But the way these cars work, they have a bit of a narrow working window, so there will be tracks where it's not so great, maybe, but I am hoping that's not the case."

"We have gone into second in the Constructors' championship and I think we have the strongest team, particularly the drivers - George and I are punching out great results weekend in and weekend out. Now we just need to pick up the performance a little but more, which I know everyone is working hard to do, and hopefully, we can catch these Red Bulls at some stage," he added.

It will be fascinating to see if Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton can continue on their newfound momentum and get closer to their rivals Red Bull in 2023.

