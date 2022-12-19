Aston Martin aims to 'get involved' in fight for P4 in the 2023 F1 championship

The Aston Martin F1 team struggled quite a lot in the 2022 F1 season. The British outfit were unable to keep up with other midfield teams on the grid. Each race weekend, they fought for a handful of points and ended up seventh in the constructors' championship standings. However, Mike Krack, the team principal at Aston Martin, believes that the team will drastically improve next year.

Speaking to RacingNews365, Krack spoke about how the team will aim high in the 2023 F1 season. He stressed that while they cannot fight the frontrunners and try to win races, they will take a significant step forward. He also mentioned Fernando Alonso and how the veteran driver will help the team improve. Krack said:

"We finished seventh last season. That should be better next year, we have to take a step. I think it would be rude to say that we want to participate at the very front next year - that is too ambitious and unrealistic. But we do want to take that significant step."

He added:

"I also think that with the steps we have already taken so far and with the recruitment of Fernando Alonso, we can make that happen."

Mike Krack also mentioned the fight between Alpine and McLaren for the fourth position in the constructors' standings during the 2022 F1 season. Aston Martin will essentially be aiming to get into the mix and fight for the same position next year. Krack said:

"We've seen a battle for fourth place in the World Championship this year [between Alpine and McLaren]. If we can get involved in that battle, it would be such a step."

Since the team finished seventh this year, fighting for fourth position in the constructors' championship sounds like a stretch. However, the Aston Martin team boss is determined to take massive strides to improve the team's performance.

Fernando Alonso feels much happier at Aston Martin

Speaking to RacingNews365, Fernando Alonso expressed his initial feelings after recently joining the Aston Martin F1 team. After a tumultuous relationship with Alpine where he faced several DNFs and reliability issues, he was very much happy to start a new chapter with the British outfit.

The Spaniard said:

"I'm much more optimistic now than when I signed for Aston Martin. I was 90 percent happy, (then) when they start improving, and they finished the season on a high, I was 100 percent. This morning, I was 100 percent plus. The feeling that I have today in the garage with the guys and the potential of the team, the talent that I see in the engineering room here is outstanding. So, I am really, really happy."

After Sebastian Vettel announced his retirement from the sport, Fernando Alonso was signed by the team. This came as a shock to Alpine as they weren't aware of the move.

