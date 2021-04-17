Christian Horner calls Aston Martin's complaints "naïve" 

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has said Aston Martin's complaints regarding aero regulations for the 2021 season hold no weight and are naïve.

Speaking to Sky Sports F1 on Friday, Aston Martin team principal Otmar Szafnauer said the rules needed changing. However, Horner was not impressed by the comments coming out of the Aston Martin camp. Speaking about Aston Martin's complaints, Horner said:

"It would seem a little naïve to think that, suddenly, the rules are just going to get changed after the sample of a single race after the process has been fully followed. I'm struggling to get my head around that."

Aston Martin chief Otmar Szafnauer has told Sky Sports F1 that his team will seek discussions with the FIA in search of a "more equitable" in-season solution to the aerodynamic regulations introduced for 2021. — Sky Sports (@SkySports) April 17, 2021

Christian Horner is unimpressed by Aston Martin's comments

According to Horner, Aston Martin's complaints are baseless since only one race has taken place in the 2021 Formula 1 season so far. Horner said:

"We've had a sample of one race that Mercedes won with what you would classify a low rake car. They had absolutely equal, if not maybe better tire degradation than we had in Bahrain."

Horner cited Mercedes' performance in Bahrain. The Silver Arrows are another team struggling with the low-rake design.

"They've (Mercedes) looked mighty impressive here. And we've only run at one circuit so far. But, ignoring all of that, there is a process for regulations to be introduced."

Red Bull's team principal reminded Aston Martin of the democratic process of ratifying new regulations. Any rule change only comes into effect after a vote. Horner also said that regulatory changes could not be beneficial to all teams on the grid:

"They were voted through unanimously through the different regulations that Aston Martin would have had to vote for. Now, when there was a front wing change a couple of years ago, it really hurt us. We voted against it, but you just have to accept it."

With Aston Martin wanting talks with the FIA to force mid-season changes to the aero regs, Red Bull boss Christian Horner reminded AM that they voted in favour of the rule changes...https://t.co/A31GPPvsND #F1 pic.twitter.com/ri6eNtbLlZ — Planet F1 (@Planet_F1) April 17, 2021

Aston Martin had a difficult start to the 2021 season. According to Szafnauer, the team has suffered the most following the changes in regulations. The Silverstone-based side scored only one point on the opening weekend of the Formula 1 season. Their new marquee signing, Sebastian Vettel, has also been struggling with the car.

Aston Martin fans will hope for a resurgence from the team which has often been called the most efficient on the grid.