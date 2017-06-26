Write an Article

Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2017: Talking points

A brilliant race from Daniel Ricciardo, an 18-year-old on the podium and a Vettel - Hamilton crash - this race had it all!

by Anuradha Santhanam @anumccartney
Top 5 / Top 10 26 Jun 2017, 10:23 IST

To say that the 2017 Azerbaijan Grand Prix was unpredictable would be a massive understatement. Shunts, brake checking, collisions and come-from-behind wins, it had it all. One of F1’s newest ‘friendships’ – or so we thought – appears to have ended with a massive tussle between Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel. An 18-year-old dismissed as yet another pay-driver got good results – and a shoey, and Red Bull have absolutely declared they have a hat in this battle, too!


Here’s a look back at the biggest takeaways from the race:


Lance Stroll: Not just a pay driver

BAKU, AZERBAIJAN - JUNE 25: Lance Stroll of Canada and Williams celebrates his first podium and finishing in third place during the Azerbaijan Formula One Grand Prix at Baku City Circuit on June 25, 2017 in Baku, Azerbaijan. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)
18 years old and on the podium: Williams’ Lance Stroll

The son of a billionaire businessman, Canadian driver Lance Stroll of Williams was regarded so far as a pay driver. The 18-year-old came on as a replacement for Valtteri Bottas, who was bought by Mercedes after the retirement of 2016 Driver’s Champion Nico Rosberg. 

Until now, many had dismissed the young Stroll – who had not so far shown any particularly outstanding racing acumen, as a ‘pay driver’ – one who is given a seat due to the money they bring to the team – as Pastor Maldonado till until a few years ago with team Lotus. 

However, a pay driver does not have to be all bad – and some of the best drivers in the sport started out as pay drivers. Both Michael Schumacher and Fernando Alonso did so – as did, to the surprise of many, sporting icon Niki Lauda. 

This weekend, the teen scored his first ever F1 podium spot – finishing third at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix! 

Stroll drove a near-perfect race all weekend, and from finding it difficult to even control the car – in Australia earlier this year, the teenager has come a long way. There has been a definitive, and marked improvement – and no doubt that is bolstered by experienced teammate Felipe Massa and Team Principal Claire Williams. That alone can go a long way in converting a mediocre driver to a strong one.

Page 1 of 5 Next
Fetching more content...