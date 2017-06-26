Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2017: Talking points

A brilliant race from Daniel Ricciardo, an 18-year-old on the podium and a Vettel - Hamilton crash - this race had it all!

by Anuradha Santhanam 26 Jun 2017

To say that the 2017 Azerbaijan Grand Prix was unpredictable would be a massive understatement. Shunts, brake checking, collisions and come-from-behind wins, it had it all. One of F1’s newest ‘friendships’ – or so we thought – appears to have ended with a massive tussle between Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel. An 18-year-old dismissed as yet another pay-driver got good results – and a shoey, and Red Bull have absolutely declared they have a hat in this battle, too!

Here’s a look back at the biggest takeaways from the race:

Lance Stroll: Not just a pay driver

18 years old and on the podium: Williams’ Lance Stroll

The son of a billionaire businessman, Canadian driver Lance Stroll of Williams was regarded so far as a pay driver. The 18-year-old came on as a replacement for Valtteri Bottas, who was bought by Mercedes after the retirement of 2016 Driver’s Champion Nico Rosberg.

Until now, many had dismissed the young Stroll – who had not so far shown any particularly outstanding racing acumen, as a ‘pay driver’ – one who is given a seat due to the money they bring to the team – as Pastor Maldonado till until a few years ago with team Lotus.

However, a pay driver does not have to be all bad – and some of the best drivers in the sport started out as pay drivers. Both Michael Schumacher and Fernando Alonso did so – as did, to the surprise of many, sporting icon Niki Lauda.

This weekend, the teen scored his first ever F1 podium spot – finishing third at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix!

Stroll drove a near-perfect race all weekend, and from finding it difficult to even control the car – in Australia earlier this year, the teenager has come a long way. There has been a definitive, and marked improvement – and no doubt that is bolstered by experienced teammate Felipe Massa and Team Principal Claire Williams. That alone can go a long way in converting a mediocre driver to a strong one.