“Being loyal to each other”: When Toto Wolff revealed how Lewis Hamilton transformed into ‘a real team player’

Team principal Toto Wolff once spoke highly of Lewis Hamilton's way of being a part of the dynamic within the Mercedes team that contributed to his success, which came in the form of multiple drivers' championships and a historic record of race wins. Wolff revealed that specific attributes, like loyalty and honesty, were key to the relationship between Hamilton and the larger Mercedes team and the fact that it was always a two-way street was also an integral part of the connection.

In an interview from November 2020, soon after Hamilton secured his seventh world championship title after winning the Turkish Grand Prix, the team boss talked about how the Briton positioned himself within the team.

“I think the best fit is on the driver’s side: ability, the right work ethic, and to share some of the values that we have built up in the team. Being honest with each other, being loyal to each other, being transparent, being able to tell the brutal truths, even if it hurts."

“But if it’s for the benefit [of everyone] when it’s about improving and development this is what an organisation needs to have, and where Lewis has transformed over the years is that he’s become a real team player. You can hear how much he praises the team.” [via Motorsport Magazine]

Hamilton's win of his seventh title came after the British driver won 11 races of the 16 races that took place in the 2020 season, along with appearing on the podium 14 times which gave him a points total of 347. Second place in the championship went to his fellow Mercedes driver, Valtteri Bottas, who completed the season having scored 223 points.

The 2020 drivers' championship win would be the final in Lewis Hamilton's title-winning streak, having won the previous three seasons as well. In 2021, Hamilton would come in second, losing out to Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen.

“The journey we’ve been on is monumental”: Lewis Hamilton thanked team after seventh title win

Lewis Hamilton celebrates winning a 7th F1 World Drivers Championship with his team in the Pitlane after the F1 Grand Prix of Turkey at Intercity Istanbul Park on November 15, 2020 - Source: Getty

At the end of the 58 laps of the Turkish Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton secured his seventh championship title after claiming his 94th career race win. Even though there were three races left in the season, the Briton had climbed to the top of the Drivers' Championship table by accumulating 307 points, which was 110 points away from Bottas. With 78 points being the maximum amount available to be scored over the course of the next three races, Lewis Hamilton was crowned champion.

After winning the race and the title, Hamilton made sure to thank the Mercedes team.

“Naturally I have to always start with saying such a huge thank you to all the guys who are here and who are back at the factory. The journey we’ve been on is monumental.” [via Motorsport Magazine]

Hamilton's seventh title win was a record-equalling success, with the driver now having the same number of titles as Michael Schumacher.

