"Brad Pitt got a super license before me. Tough": Former Red Bull hopeful's tweet goes viral

IndyCar driver and former Red Bull hopeful Colton Herta took a cheeky dig at the FIA super license system that has kept him from entering F1 by stating that Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt might get it before him.

There were several reports ahead of the Miami GP that the 58-year-old actor will race on the Silverstone circuit later in the season along with 20 other drivers for his F1-based movie. The Academy Award winner has been spotted in the paddock on multiple occasions since taking on the project.

Herta took to his social media platform and said:

"Brad Pitt got a super license before me. Tough."

The American driver was very close to joining the Red Bull sister team AlphaTauri and serve as a replacement to Alpine-bound Pierre Gasly. However, due to a lack of super license points, he was denied the opportunity to race in the pinnacle of motorsport.

“I think sometimes some tracks probably suit you a bit better" - Red Bull driver

Reigning double world champion Max Verstappen mentioned that he was aware that street tracks suit his teammate Sergio Perez more than him and he was not surprised that the Mexican is challenging him in the championship.

As per F1.com, the Red Bull driver said:

“We know that we have a very quick car, so it’s quite normal that it’s between the two of us at the moment – so there’s nothing new there. Between us, we have a good understanding, a good relationship. I think what we want to focus on is just to try and make the car better and faster, to try and stay ahead of everyone else. That’s the main objective and then the rest you will do on the track anyway.”

Verstappen continued:

“I think sometimes some tracks probably suit you a bit better. For Checo, his driving style, the way he likes the car, probably suits [him] a bit better to [be on a] street circuit. I personally don’t really enjoy street circuits, so probably there is something also in that – I prefer more the fast corners, but that’s how it goes."

He further noted:

"You have a few street circuits on the calendar, and a few normal tracks as well. I think the car is very quick. But let’s see. We know in qualifying it’s close, but in the race, normally our car is pretty good.”

It will be fascinating to see if Sergio Perez can defeat his Red Bull teammate twice in a row for the first time.

