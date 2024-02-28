Breaking: Red Bull boss Christian Horner cleared of all allegations in internal investigation

Red Bull boss Christian Horner has been cleared of all allegations as the internal investigation came to a conclusion. The F1 world was shocked earlier this year when reports surfaced that the brand had initiated an internal investigation into Horner for inappropriate behaviour.

Since then, the rumor mill has been running riot with multiple reports with almost conflicting information about the investigation. According to reports from Dutch as well as German publications, there were suggestions that the investigation was concerning sexual harassment, and most importantly, there was incriminating evidence available against Christian Horner.

Since then, there have been talks about the Red Bull camp being split in two, with the Austrian side pushing for Christian Horner's departure. With none of these reports consisting of official statements from either the Austrian brand or Horner himself, this added more fire to the speculation around the team principal's future.

Red Bull, however, has finally issued a statement informing the public that the internal investigation into the allegations was complete and that the grievance had been dismissed. The statement read:

“The independent investigation into the allegations made against Mr Horner is complete, and Red Bull can confirm that the grievance has been dismissed. The complainant has a right of appeal. Red Bull is confident that the investigation has been fair, rigorous and impartial."

"The investigation report is confidential and contains the private information of the parties and third parties who assisted in the investigation, and therefore we will not be commenting further out of respect for all concerned. Red Bull will continue striving to meet the highest workplace standards.”

Ford had pressured Red Bull for a swift resolution to Christian Horner's investigation

Even future partner Ford had pressured Red Bull for a swift resolution to Christian Horner's investigation. The American brand had issued a statement via the Associate Foreign Press that the team was pushing for a swift resolution which the partners could stand behind. The statement read:

“As we have indicated previously, without satisfactory response, Ford’s values are non-negotiable. It is imperative that our racing partners share and demonstrate a genuine commitment to those same values. My team and I are available at any time to discuss this matter. We remain insistent on, and hopeful for, a resolution we can all stand behind.”

With the case reaching its final resolution, it will be interesting to see what the first statement from Christian Horner is going to be about the situation. Red Bull, on its part, is a team which is the favorite to win the title this season. With the first race in Bahrain this weekend kicking off the calendar, it would be interesting to see the dynamics within the team as the year progresses.