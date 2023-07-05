"Bro in a Red Bull feuding with Haas": Fans react to Sergio Perez flipping the bird at Kevin Magnussen during the 2023 F1 Austrian GP race weekend

F1 fans were annoyed at Red Bull driver Sergio Perez after he flipped the bird at Haas F1 driver Kevin Magnussen during the 2023 Austrian GP main race.

It was a good weekend for the Mexican driver after he secured a double podium finish in the two races in Spielberg. The P3 finish in the main race after starting from P15 will definitively give Perez a boost ahead of the remaining three races this month.

During the main race, Sergio Perez was annoyed with Kevin Magnussen on his way to lapping the Haas F1 driver. He expressed his frustration to the Dane by giving him the finger during the race.

Perez's actions did not sit well with fans, who took to social media to give their reactions, with one fan even questioning why he was dueling with Haas:

"Bro in a Red Bull feuding with Haas"

Here are some more reactions:

Red Bull team boss speaks on Sergio Perez's P3 finish in Austria

Christian Horner stated that he sat down with the Mexican driver after the sprint race following his opening lap battle against Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen and had some words with him.

As per Sky F1, the Red Bull team principal said:

"We sat down and had a chat last night. Already you can see the drivers talked about it [the Sprint incident]. Qualifying with Sergio on Friday was the frustrating part. You can see he had a great pace today.

"If you look at this pace, when he got clean air, his pace was fine. When you start in 15th, the amount of time you lose coming through the traffic, you have lost chance with the leaders. His recovery was outstanding."

While commenting on his own performance, Sergio Perez added:

“Yeah, I’m really happy. It’s been a very difficult weekend for me personally, and physically. I have been really, really weak. I was sick on Thursday, so it hasn’t been an easy weekend. You know, high fevers, no sleep during the weekend. So great recovery from the team. A fantastic strategy and we had a great pace.”

“It’s a very demanding sport, in the car and out of the car. I’ve just been really sick, so I really hope that I can recover in a few days, because Silverstone is another very hard, race very demanding so I really need time. I’m really far from 100% at the moment.”

Hopefully, Sergio Perez can continue on this form in Silverstone this weekend and arrive in better condition physically.

