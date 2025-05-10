Can Alpine make unlimited F1 driver changes in its lineup? Exploring rules behind the number of driver changes a team can make in a season

Alpine announced recently that Franco Colapinto will move into the second seat at the team on a five-race contract, after Jack Doohan's six-race contract ended following the Miami Grand Prix. The Enstone-based team has employed an unconventional driver rotation system for the 2025 F1 season, but today we explore whether it can make unlimited driver line-up changes throughout the course of the ongoing season.

Ad

Alpine, led by the infamous Flavio Briatore, has rocked into the 2025 F1 season with one of the most unusual driver rotation strategies.

But with the roster of drivers at Alpine featuring a total of six drivers (including test and reserve drivers), can the French team make unlimited changes to its driver line-up throughout the 2025 F1 season?

The FIA allows a team to use a maximum of four drivers during races in a season

The Article 32.1 of the 2025 F1 Sporting Regulations, published by the FIA, clearly states that a team is only permitted to use a maximum of four drivers in races in a season. This means that Alpine will not be allowed to use any more than one more driver, after Pierre Gasly, Jack Doohan and Franco Colapinto, in 2025.

Ad

Trending

In addition to the three drivers mentioned, the Alpine F1 team currently also employs Kush Maini, Paul Aron, and Ryo Hirakawa as test and reserve drivers. While all of them could potentially receive an opportunity to drive the A525 in practice sessions throughout the season, only one of them could enter the team's driver line-up as part of the team's rotational strategy.

Alpine could potentially use the same four drivers in a rotational method throughout the season

Flavio Briatore with Jack Doohan, Franco Colapinto, Pierre Gasly & Ryo Hirakawa at the Australian GP [image via instagram/briatoreflavio]

While Alpine cannot use all six drivers from its roster to race during the 2025 F1 season, the French team can potentially use the same four drivers, and utilize them in a rotational method throughout the season. With Gasly's seat seeming safe at the moment, this could mean that the team could potentially keep changing the driver in the second seat, choosing from Colapinto, Doohan, and one more driver from its roster.

Ad

Exploiting this loophole, Paul Aron, for example, could enter the team to replace Colapinto after the Argentine's five-race deal ends following the Austrian Grand Prix in June. But the leadership team at Enstone can decide to go back to Doohan or Colapinto to replace Aron yet again, without breaking any rules.

Flavio Briatore's return to the Renault group as an advisor had already sparked debate, and now the Italian has essentially returned as the team principal after Oliver Oakes' exit amid bizarre circumstances.

Ad

The 75-year-old will now operate within the team with full control, and more peculiar decisions in the future could be made.

While the French team has officially stated that the swap between Doohan and Colapinto comes amid an 'on-going assessment of its driver line-up', some reports have suggested that the team had a financial incentive in mind rather than a performance-based one while taking the decision.

Now, it remains to be seen how the 21-year-old performs, which will then determine whether or not he still has a race seat at Alpine after June.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Samyak Sharma Samyak Sharma is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, covering Formula One and IndyCar. A graduate in Mass Media and Journalism, he aims to transform his lifelong passion for playing and following sports into a thriving career in sports journalism. He believes that sports naturally deliver the most compelling stories, needing no script to captivate the world.



Samyak is dedicated to providing detailed and insightful coverage, keeping an eye on all developments on and off the track to ensure timely and accurate reporting. He closely follows Max Verstappen, inspired by the Dutchman's ability to balance precision and aggression on the track.



Samyak envisions the continued growth of motorsports globally and hopes to see Formula One return to the V8 engines while still continuing to be sustainable. As for IndyCar, he envisions greater international exposure to rival the global reach of F1.



Outside the world of motorsports, Samyak immerses himself in his love for football and cricket, passionately cheering for his favorite team, Manchester United. He also enjoys catching the occasional tennis match, broadening his appreciation for sports. Know More