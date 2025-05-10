Can Alpine make unlimited F1 driver changes in its lineup? Exploring rules behind the number of driver changes a team can make in a season

Alpine announced recently that Franco Colapinto will move into the second seat at the team on a five-race contract, after Jack Doohan's six-race contract ended following the Miami Grand Prix. The Enstone-based team has employed an unconventional driver rotation system for the 2025 F1 season, but today we explore whether it can make unlimited driver line-up changes throughout the course of the ongoing season.
Alpine, led by the infamous Flavio Briatore, has rocked into the 2025 F1 season with one of the most unusual driver rotation strategies.
But with the roster of drivers at Alpine featuring a total of six drivers (including test and reserve drivers), can the French team make unlimited changes to its driver line-up throughout the 2025 F1 season?
The FIA allows a team to use a maximum of four drivers during races in a season
The Article 32.1 of the 2025 F1 Sporting Regulations, published by the FIA, clearly states that a team is only permitted to use a maximum of four drivers in races in a season. This means that Alpine will not be allowed to use any more than one more driver, after Pierre Gasly, Jack Doohan and Franco Colapinto, in 2025.
In addition to the three drivers mentioned, the Alpine F1 team currently also employs Kush Maini, Paul Aron, and Ryo Hirakawa as test and reserve drivers. While all of them could potentially receive an opportunity to drive the A525 in practice sessions throughout the season, only one of them could enter the team's driver line-up as part of the team's rotational strategy.
Alpine could potentially use the same four drivers in a rotational method throughout the season
While Alpine cannot use all six drivers from its roster to race during the 2025 F1 season, the French team can potentially use the same four drivers, and utilize them in a rotational method throughout the season. With Gasly's seat seeming safe at the moment, this could mean that the team could potentially keep changing the driver in the second seat, choosing from Colapinto, Doohan, and one more driver from its roster.
Exploiting this loophole, Paul Aron, for example, could enter the team to replace Colapinto after the Argentine's five-race deal ends following the Austrian Grand Prix in June. But the leadership team at Enstone can decide to go back to Doohan or Colapinto to replace Aron yet again, without breaking any rules.
Flavio Briatore's return to the Renault group as an advisor had already sparked debate, and now the Italian has essentially returned as the team principal after Oliver Oakes' exit amid bizarre circumstances.
The 75-year-old will now operate within the team with full control, and more peculiar decisions in the future could be made.
While the French team has officially stated that the swap between Doohan and Colapinto comes amid an 'on-going assessment of its driver line-up', some reports have suggested that the team had a financial incentive in mind rather than a performance-based one while taking the decision.
Now, it remains to be seen how the 21-year-old performs, which will then determine whether or not he still has a race seat at Alpine after June.