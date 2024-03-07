Christian Horner confident about Max Verstappen seeing out his Red Bull F1 contract amid Mercedes rumors

Red Bull Racing CEO Christian Horner insisted that Max Verstappen will complete the tenure of his contract until the end of 2028. Speaking to media including Sportskeeda at a press conference in Saudi Arabia, the Brit felt that the team and the Dutchman were determined to achieve more success together.

After the Bahrain GP, speculation surrounding a fallout between the Verstappens and Horner led many to believe that Max Verstappen could make a potential move to Mercedes for 2025.

With Lewis Hamilton confirming that the Dutchman was being considered as his replacement, Wolff was also seen chatting with Jos after the race in Bahrain. However in Saudi Arabia, Horner opted to draw a line and was affirmative that their star driver would continue to see out his contract with Red Bull which lasts until the end of 2028.

Asked by Sportskeeda if he could confirm that Verstappen would complete the entire tenure of his contract with Red Bull, Horner replied:

“Im certain that he will. I mean he's got a great team around him, he's got great faith in that team, you know. He’s got great faith in that team and we’ve achieved an awful lot together. He’s committed to an agreement until 2028. And yeah from a team’s side, from Max’s side, we are determined to build on the success that we’ve achieved already. Those 55 victories have all come in Red Bull cars, all of the podiums have come in Red Bull Racing cars. And we are determined you know to build on all of that and hopefully many more in the future.”

Red Bull Racing addresses controversy surrounding remarks made by Jos Verstappen

Red Bull Racing CEO Christian Horner believes that the team has decided to move on from the controversy surrounding the investigation. He admitted being aware of the comments made by Jos Verstappen and claimed there was a discussion following the comments in Bahrain. The Brit suggested that everybody had decided to move on from the matter and focus on the season at hand.

Asked what the end game was after the recent comments made by Jos, the Red Bull Racing CEO said:

“Look, I'm obviously aware of the comments that were made. There was a discussion subsequent to the race, and I think everybody's focus is very much on the future. The team's focus is very much on defending both of these world titles that we've fought so hard to achieve.

"Max has three successive world titles to build on that. The 55 victories that he's achieved, the 114 victories that as a team we've achieved and now sit tied with Williams on the amount of Grand Prix victories. So our focus is very much on the future. And as I say, discussions took place following the race in Bahrain and we're all looking forward.”

The topic surrounding Jos’ remarks and investigation remained the focus of the FIA team principal’s press conference. With the Red Bull investigation getting an increasing amount of limelight and the sport being affected by it, Horner tried his best to end further speculation surrounding the topic.

It has also been learnt that Horner's complainant has now been suspended from the team. Max Verstappen himself addressed the media a day prior to Thursday's free practice and said that he preferred to stick to the performance side of matters in the sport.