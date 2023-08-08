F1 fans were firmly divided after Red Bull Team Principal Christian Horner mentioned that it would be difficult for American pop superstar Taylor Swift to get a chance to perform in an F1 weekend right now.

Horner did not mince his words while speaking about the progress of the sport and its popularity growth in the United States of America. He also spoke about the astronomical rise since Netflix's 'Drive to Survive' series took off in the pandemic and how it attracted new fans to the sport.

While appearing on ESPN Unlapped, the Red Bull team boss said:

"If you remember Austin a few years ago, we had to get Taylor Swift to get a crowd there! Now, she's lucky if she's allowed in! It's changed so much. Las Vegas will just take it to another level."

F1 fans took to social media to give their reactions. Horner's comments divided opinions with one fan comparing him to Kanye West, saying:

"Christian Horner is the new Kanye."

Joey F1 @joeydiab @RBR_Daily Christian Horner is the new Kanye

Here are some more reactions:

Two Seconds Ted @2secondsTed @RBR_Daily Someone explain to me again why every Taylor Swift fan is offended?

John | Elite Life Lessons @elitelifelesson @RBR_Daily I don’t think Christian understands the pull Taylor Swift has right now…



Having said that, I get his point that F1 has really grown in the US lately.

dystainak @dystainak @RBR_Daily Max Verstappen is now more famous than Taylor Swift

Danny @DansbLFC @RBR_Daily Don’t disrespect Taylor like that

• @seffbecker @RBR_Daily I don’t see the Federal Reserve attributing economic growth to F1… Taylor on the other hand…???🤭 cbsnews.com/amp/news/taylo…

dystainak @dystainak @RBR_Daily Max Verstappen is now more famous than Taylor Swift

H3LLB0W©️ @iDionHutcheson @RBR_Daily Lessss be honest, the big F1 revival happening after the Netflix series is not a coincidence:..great marketing F1A

Horner details the biggest reason behind Red Bull's dominance

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner credited the culture of the team behind their recent success in the sport.

He said:

"I think the secret to success is the culture that flows throughout the business. [It is] very much a can-do attitude. Everybody loves winning and so we celebrate every success. We obviously had some difficult years where we were trying to get back into a winning position but nobody lost focus on what the target was, what the goal was, and what the ambition was. I’ve never seen motivation higher on campus. Every single area is doing its job. Pit stops, strategy, reliability, aerodynamics, mechanical design, upgrades.

"Everybody through all the 22 different departments that we have is delivering at a level where they’re outperforming their opponents. That’s what you have to do to win in this sport. I think that when you see the one thing that everybody has in common is the car and the performance of that car on a Sunday afternoon. What it means to everybody to see that car cross the line first has huge value to us. I don’t want to dwell too much on those seven long years but it was clear that there was a huge amount of things that your team was good at but you were being hamstrung usually by the engine or occasionally by other things.”

It's hard to argue with the reason stated by the Red Bull team boss as it becomes pretty evident whenever they approach the race weekend.