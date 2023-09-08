Christian Horner states Max Verstappen and Red Bull “are going to get beaten” eventually

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner recently stated that the team and Max Verstappen will be beaten eventually despite the level of domination and strength they have displayed this season.

Verstappen has been largely undefeated this season, winning 12 out of the 14 races held so far, of which ten have been consecutive, making it look apparent that the team could go undefeated for the coming future. Other drivers on the grid also raised concerns earlier in the season that the Austrian-British outfit could retain their dominance till the F1 engine regulations are changed in 2026. However, Christian Horner feels that defeat is inevitable in their future. Motorsportweek quoted him saying:

"One day we’re going to get beaten. That’s inevitable and guaranteed. It’s just a question of when. Obviously we want to make the ‘when’ as far away as we can."

Horner added that Red Bull aims to keep up their current run of success as long as possible.

"With every weekend that goes past, there becomes more expectation to keep this amazing run of results."

The Brit added that he found it "incredible" to have won with such consistency this year.

"To think we’ve won all 14 grands prix [this year]. 24 of the last 25, and we’ve managed to win as a team. It’s quite incredible that we’ve managed to keep this momentum going."

Max Verstappen has been unchallenged by any other driver on the grid so far this season. Although Ferrari looked strong in Monza and Carlos Sainz was able to hold the Dutchman back for the initial laps, the 25-year-old eventually took the lead on lap 15 and won the race.

Liberty Media CEO feels F1's entertainment is not affected by Max Verstappen's domination

Although it is a period of extreme entertainment for Red Bull fans to witness their team break multiple records in the sport, the moment is seen by some as detrimental in terms of the sport's fanbase as a whole. The entertainment of the sport has been under question because of the almost obvious result of the races so far this season.

Although some feel Max Verstappen's twelve wins might spoil the thrill of the sport, Liberty Media CEO Greg Maffei feels that there is plenty of action even in the midfield if the top three remain the same. He stated that the battles that happen for the middle positions are entertaining enough for the thrill. Motorsport quoted him saying:

"The midfield is quite interesting, and we can show statistically there's more overtaking than has ever occurred."

Maffei added:

The reality is, we have a very attractive competitive product, other than the fact that Max is that fast."

It is easy to predict who will win the world championship this season, with Max Verstappen keeping his win streak alive. Even teammate, Sergio Perez, who was rather competitive initially in the season, has failed to challenge the double-world champion.