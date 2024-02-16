Christian Horner and Toto Wolff: How two of the biggest names in F1 paddock are starting the season on shaky ground

Christian Horner and Toto Wolff have been the two most successful F1 team principals since 2010. Both have seven driver titles each to their names. Wolff edges out Horner in the Constructors' Championships, with the Austrian having won eight titles compared to six for the Briton.

The duo have gained F1 prominence in a manner that no other team principal comes close on the current grid. Even in terms of tenure, both personalities stand out as the longest-serving team principals on the current grid.

Having said that, 2024 has not been kind to either Toto Wolff or Christian Horner, and as we head to the start of the season, the future of the two stalwarts of F1 stands on shaky grounds.

Toto Wolff

It was not a pleasant start of the year for Toto Wolff after star driver Lewis Hamilton, someone who he termed a friend, did not even give him prior warning before signing with Ferrari for 2025. It was clear as day at Mercedes that the team was blindsided by the move and had not anticipated it.

The move suggests that the Briton does not think Mercedes could win the title in anytime soon and hence felt it was the right time to build his legacy at some other place.

Heading into the 2024 F1 season, Toto Wolff has seen Mercedes win one race in 2 years and has now lost his star driver as well. There are many who feel that long term this would mark the decline of the German team.

This is the perception and challenge that Toto Wolff is fighting against and, in the eyes of many, he might also be fighting for his future with Mercedes.

Christian Horner

The world was Christian Horner's oyster at the end of the 2023 season, with Red Bull having won 21 of the 22 races. A team that he had built from scratch was on a roll and had put together what was the most dominant season by an F1 team.

2024 has not been as kind for Horner. It all started with a report from a Dutch outlet that claimed the Red Bull team principal had an internal investigation being conducted against him. It was soon followed by a confirmation from the Austrian brand that there was indeed an investigation being conducted against Horner.

While Horner seemingly did a public show of strength by being at the front right and center of the Red Bull car launch, his future with the team is on shaky grounds for sure. What was even more interesting to watch was the comparative blink-and-miss appearance of Helmut Marko, who didn't interact with the media much.

The investigation is a process that will run its course in due time. Having said that, it is astounding to see the position Christian Horner finds himself in after being on top of the world just a few months back.