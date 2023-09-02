"Crying must be his full-time job": Fans unimpressed by Lewis Hamilton's comments about Max Verstappen's teammates

Lewis Hamilton recently claimed that he has had tougher teammates compared to Max Verstappen. Of course, the seven-time world champion has been in the sport for quite some time now and has had a host of teammates. However, he feels that Verstappen's teammates are much easier to compete against compared to those he had to drive alongside.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Lewis Hamilton said that all his teammates have been "very strong, very consistent," adding Verstappen "has not raced against anyone like that." He said:

“In my personal opinion, all my team-mates have been stronger than the team-mates Max has had: Jenson [Button], Fernando [Alonso], George [Russell], Valtteri [Bottas], Nico [Rosberg]. I’ve had so many. These guys have all been very, very strong, very consistent – and Max has not raced against anyone like that."

As soon as this statement surfaced on social media platforms, many F1 fans reacted to it. Since Hamilton took a jibe at Verstappen, it was even more interesting for the fanbase.

Most F1 fans were not impressed by Lewis Hamilton's comments and responded negatively to them. Some fans pointed out how Bottas was not a strong teammate while others said that Daniel Ricciardo was a strong enough teammate that Verstappen had in his early years with Red Bull.

Of course, not all the comments were against the Mercedes driver. Many Hamilton fans also flocked to the post and commented positively about their favorite driver. They agreed that he has had much tougher teammates throughout his career.

Red Bull team boss speaks against Lewis Hamilton's 'difficult teammates' comment

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has hit back at Lewis Hamilton's comments about having had tougher teammates than Max Verstappen.

Horner highlighted that Verstappen has always had "the upper hand" over the several teammates he has had over his career. The British executive added that some drivers are even scared to be Verstappen's teammate because of his dominance.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said:

“He’s [Max] had several team-mates, obviously he’s always had the upper hand on his team-mates. But it’s not just been about competing against team-mates, it’s about competing against the rest of the field as well. And I think that Max has clearly demonstrated what he’s capable of. And indeed, some drivers might not even want to drive alongside him!”

Max Verstappen is currently leading the drivers' championship table with 339 points, 138 more than his teammate Sergio Perez.