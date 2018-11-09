×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

F1: Current records held by Lewis Hamilton

rehaan díaz
ANALYST
Stats
11   //    09 Nov 2018, 21:04 IST

Hamilton is now the most successful British driver in F1 history

Lewis Hamilton is unsurprisingly the proud holder of a lot of Formula 1 records. He is now the most successful British driver in F1 history and has legitimately entered the pantheon of great drivers that includes Juan Manuel Fangio, Michael Schumacher, Alain Prost and Ayrton Senna.

Owing to him starting at a young age, he has been able to rake in a lot of records to his name. Of course it has helped that he has had a good to average car, if not the best car every year he has driven, but the numbers that he has racked up are truly worthy of respect and admiration.

His consistency over the latter part of his career has brought him in a position to be within shouting distance of some of Michael Schumacher's records that were once thought to be beyond any driver's reach.

Statistically, he has a realistic chance to even overtake Schumacher's all-time win record (91). The glory records apart, there are less memorable records that have fallen by his way. Here's a look at 20 of the lesser known records that the Mercedes driver and 5-time World Champion has under his belt.

Enter caption

#20 Hamilton was the youngest driver to lead the F1 World Championship at 22 years, 126 days, after the 2007 Spanish Grand Prix.

#19 He scored the most points in a debut season with 109 in 2007

#18 He also holds the record of most points in a season without winning the World Championship by scoring 380 in 2016 while losing to Nico Rosberg, who won with 385 points.

#17 Hamilton has the most career points with 2968 (as of the 2018 México GP)

#16 He is the reigning holder of the most pole positions (81) after overtaking Michael Schumacher's tally of 68 poles in 2017.

Hamilton driving a McLaren in Singapore in 2011
Hamilton driving a McLaren in Singapore in 2011

#15 Most pole positions in a debut season (6) as well as most wins in a debut season with 4 in 2007 with McLaren Mercedes

#14 Pole positions at most different circuits with 27

#13 He has the most wins at different Grands Prix with 23

#12 Most wins in one calendar month - (4) winning the Austrian Grand Prix, British Grand Prix, Hungarian Grand Prix and the German Grand Prix in July 2016 for Mercedes.

#11 Hamilton has won on all the 21 current tracks on the calendar and has won at most different circuits/racetracks, taking the chequered flag at a record 26 tracks.

1 / 2 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
F1 2018 Mercedes F1 AMG Lewis Hamilton F1 Drivers 2018
rehaan díaz
ANALYST
F1: Ranking the 5 best races of Lewis Hamilton in 2018
RELATED STORY
F1 Power Rankings - Hamilton tops
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Lewis Hamilton wins at Mercedes
RELATED STORY
Lewis Hamilton: Only one man can beat him
RELATED STORY
F1 2018: Hamilton vs Vettel- Championship comparison
RELATED STORY
5 F1 Rumours: New favourite for Toro Rosso seat
RELATED STORY
Top 5 F1 Drivers on the grid right now
RELATED STORY
F1 Singapore GP: Weekend Awards
RELATED STORY
F1 Singapore GP: Weekend Awards
RELATED STORY
Top 5 F1 races of the Pirelli era
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us