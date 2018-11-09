F1: Current records held by Lewis Hamilton

rehaan díaz

Lewis Hamilton is unsurprisingly the proud holder of a lot of Formula 1 records. He is now the most successful British driver in F1 history and has legitimately entered the pantheon of great drivers that includes Juan Manuel Fangio, Michael Schumacher, Alain Prost and Ayrton Senna.

Owing to him starting at a young age, he has been able to rake in a lot of records to his name. Of course it has helped that he has had a good to average car, if not the best car every year he has driven, but the numbers that he has racked up are truly worthy of respect and admiration.

His consistency over the latter part of his career has brought him in a position to be within shouting distance of some of Michael Schumacher's records that were once thought to be beyond any driver's reach.

Statistically, he has a realistic chance to even overtake Schumacher's all-time win record (91). The glory records apart, there are less memorable records that have fallen by his way. Here's a look at 20 of the lesser known records that the Mercedes driver and 5-time World Champion has under his belt.

#20 Hamilton was the youngest driver to lead the F1 World Championship at 22 years, 126 days, after the 2007 Spanish Grand Prix.

#19 He scored the most points in a debut season with 109 in 2007

#18 He also holds the record of most points in a season without winning the World Championship by scoring 380 in 2016 while losing to Nico Rosberg, who won with 385 points.

#17 Hamilton has the most career points with 2968 (as of the 2018 México GP)

#16 He is the reigning holder of the most pole positions (81) after overtaking Michael Schumacher's tally of 68 poles in 2017.

Hamilton driving a McLaren in Singapore in 2011

#15 Most pole positions in a debut season (6) as well as most wins in a debut season with 4 in 2007 with McLaren Mercedes

#14 Pole positions at most different circuits with 27

#13 He has the most wins at different Grands Prix with 23

#12 Most wins in one calendar month - (4) winning the Austrian Grand Prix, British Grand Prix, Hungarian Grand Prix and the German Grand Prix in July 2016 for Mercedes.

#11 Hamilton has won on all the 21 current tracks on the calendar and has won at most different circuits/racetracks, taking the chequered flag at a record 26 tracks.

