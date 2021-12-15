"Being taken out perhaps" - Damon Hill on Lewis Hamilton's mindset during first lap Max Verstappen "lunge"

Former British racer Damon Hill commented on Max Verstappen's epic late lunge on Lewis Hamilton during the first lap of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The 1996 world champion believes the move wasn't outside the rules and Lewis Hamilton should have given the place back to Verstappen.

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen were tied for points as the lights went off at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday. Hamilton got a better start due to a relatively slow reaction time from Verstappen, despite his soft tires.

Hamilton was ahead of the Dutchman heading into the first corner. However, having started on the soft tires, Verstappen soon caught up to the Briton and lunged down the inside from quite a distance. Damon Hill analyzed the incident and said:

"Lewis has got in his mind being taken out perhaps by Max so he's thinking 'He's going for it, I am gonna have to slightly open the door'. Max put his wheels right down there inside and Lewis Hamilton took evasive action and had no track left to play with and had to take the escape road. That was a bold move but has come on the back of a number of moves that have been let go [by the FIA]."

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton were on equal points before the Grand Prix. However, Verstappen had an advantage over the Briton in the case of a double-DNF by virtue of having a higher number of race wins.

If both drivers had crashed out at the hairpin on lap one, Verstappen would've been crowned world champion by default.

Lewis Hamilton demonstrates champion mindset even in defeat

Despite losing to Max Verstappen on the final lap of the race, Lewis Hamilton showed a respectful attitude. He was seen embracing the young Dutchman to congratulate him on his first title victory in the sport.

The circumstances under which Verstappen won have since been protested by Mercedes, but Hamilton greeted the first-time winner nonetheless.

Lewis Hamilton's father Anthony was seen congratulating Verstappen and his father Jos in the Red Bull garage after the race as well.

Another former British driver, David Coulthard, has since praised Hamilton's champion mindset. He claimed the Briton will be back next year, stronger than ever. He said:

Also Read Article Continues below

"Hamilton's commitment is unquestionable. He showed why he was a seven-time world champion. He's a phenomenon and he's an incredible sportsperson. He's already committed to another two years. He's a team person, he's committed to that team and he'll be there next year trying to win his eighth world title."

Edited by Aditya Singh